Australian dollar trades fractionally higher head of central bank meeting

SYDNEY, Feb 1 (Reuters) - The Australian and New Zealand
dollars were little changed on Monday ahead of a central bank
meeting as cautious currency traders watched on while a wave of
runaway retail investors unsettled equity markets.
The Aussie was slightly higher versus the U.S. dollar at
$0.7650 on Monday afternoon, recovering from a low of
$0.7606 earlier in the session. The New Zealand dollar was
trading 0.2% higher at $0.7196, recovering from an
intraday low of $0.7151 earlier in the day.
Traders expression caution amid disruption on Wall Street
involving hedge funds and retail equity investors, with
Australia's central bank due to hold a policy meeting on Tuesday
and a landmark speech outlining its policy settings for the year
coming on Wednesday.
In particular, investors will be seeking clues about the
Reserve Bank of Australia's (RBA) A$100 billion ($76 billion)
quantitative easing program, which expires in April.
Most analysts assume the bank will extend the programme, if
only to lessen upward pressure on the Aussie, but will be
looking for signs that purchases will be tapered slightly.
With other major central banks still rapidly expanding their
balance sheets, any pullback by the RBA would likely see local
bond yields and the currency surge higher.
Yields on Australian 10-year bonds were at
1.11%, the highest since Jan. 11, having risen steadily from a
low of 0.73% last October. New Zealand government bonds
were lower, sending yields about 5 basis points
higher at the long-end of the curve.
The "AUD may rally modestly intraday if the RBA does not
hint at an announcement" this week, Commonwealth Bank of
Australia traders told clients in a note on Monday. "But the
overall trend is for a weaker AUD this week if global equity
markets continue to sink."
