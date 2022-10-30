Australian dollar wobbles ahead of RBA, NZ$ having best month in a year

SYDNEY, Oct 31 (Reuters) - The Australian dollar wobbled
on Monday ahead of a policy rate decision by the Reserve Bank of
Australia, while its New Zealand counterpart enjoyed its best
month in a year on hawkish rate hike expectations for its
central bank.
The Aussie was hovering around $0.6414, unwinding
sharp gains from a few sessions ago, which saw the Antipodean
hit the highest level in three weeks on hopes of a pivot in the
global tightening cycle.
It also slipped 0.7% on Friday and was heading for a meagre
0.1% gain for the month.
The kiwi skidded 0.2% to $0.5805, after hitting the
strong level since late September in the previous session.
It also surged a whopping 3.6% for October, riding on bets
that the Reserve Bank of New Zealand would raise rates
aggressively to tame runaway inflation.
The weaker-than-expected PMI figures from China did not
produce a material impact in the two currencies.
"AUD can fall back to last week's lows if the RBA raises the
cash rate by only 25bp. A 50bp hike though would underpin AUD
via narrowing Australia-U.S. interest rate differentials," said
Carol Kong, a senior currency strategist at CBA.
Australia's central bank will raise the interest rate on
Tuesday for the seventh time this year. Although markets are
leaning towards an increase of 25 basis points, some economists
have called for a 50bp rise, after an alarmingly hot inflation
report.
Futures and swaps now imply around an 80% chance of a
quarter-point increase to 2.85% on Nov. 1, and 20% for a larger
move.
"The RBA should hike by 25bp, and while there are calls for
50bp, this seems a hero call driven by last week's above
consensus CPI/PPI print," said Chris Weston, head of research at
Pepperstone.
"We see AUD/USD 1-week implied (volatility) at 17.4%, which
is the highest in G10 FX – so the market is looking here for
movement."
Australia government bonds, which have rallied on central
bank pivot hopes, held steady on Monday. Three-year yields
were mostly unchanged at 3.302%, while ten-year
yields edged up 2 bp to 3.783%.
(Editing by Gerry Doyle)