Australian fashion designer Carla Zampatti dies at 78

MELBOURNE, April 3 (Reuters) - Australian fashion icon Carla
Zampatti, known for elegant designs and efforts to empower women
over more than half a century, has died aged 78 after a fall in
Sydney, her family said on Saturday.
Actors Nicole Kidman and Cate Blanchett, as well as former
prime minister Julia Gillard, were among the influential
Australians who wore the clothes of Zampatti, hospitalised last
week after a fall at an outdoor opera performance.
"She continued to thrive as a businesswoman through enormous
radical and social change, designing clothes for women fighting
for liberation through the women's rights movement in the 1960s
to empowering women today," the family said in a statement.
In the early 1970s Zampatti became one of the first
designers to introduce swimwear into her collections in then
socially conservative Australia.
Born in Italy in 1942, before her family emigrated to
Australia in 1950, Zampatti produced her first small fashion
collection in 1965 before setting up Carla Zampatti Pty Ltd five
years later.
"It is amazing what you can do with an incredible amount of
youthful optimism and very little money," Zampatti told the
Australian Associated Press in 2009.
A savvy businesswoman who opened dozens of boutiques across
Australia, Zampatti held several directorships, and served as
chairwoman of Australian public service broadcaster the Special
Broadcasting Service.
"We have lost a truly great and inspirational Australian,"
Prime Minister Scott Morrison said in a statement, adding that
Zampatti was not only a fashion industry icon but a pioneer as
an entrepreneur and a champion of a multicultural approach.
"Her contribution to our nation will be timeless, just like
her designs."
On Zampatti's online memorial page, a customer who
identified herself only as Louise wrote, "It is true of every
piece I wear from the CZ line-I feel confident, elegant and
empowered....Thank you for the years of inspiration."
Zampatti was the mother of three children from two marriages
and a grandmother of nine, her family said.
(Reporting by Lidia Kelly; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)