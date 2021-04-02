Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Australian fashion designer Carla Zampatti dies at 78

04/02/2021 | 11:53pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

MELBOURNE, April 3 (Reuters) - Australian fashion icon Carla Zampatti, known for elegant designs and efforts to empower women over more than half a century, has died aged 78 after a fall in Sydney, her family said on Saturday.

Actors Nicole Kidman and Cate Blanchett, as well as former prime minister Julia Gillard, were among the influential Australians who wore the clothes of Zampatti, hospitalised last week after a fall at an outdoor opera performance.

"She continued to thrive as a businesswoman through enormous radical and social change, designing clothes for women fighting for liberation through the women's rights movement in the 1960s to empowering women today," the family said in a statement.

In the early 1970s Zampatti became one of the first designers to introduce swimwear into her collections in then socially conservative Australia.

Born in Italy in 1942, before her family emigrated to Australia in 1950, Zampatti produced her first small fashion collection in 1965 before setting up Carla Zampatti Pty Ltd five years later.

"It is amazing what you can do with an incredible amount of youthful optimism and very little money," Zampatti told the Australian Associated Press in 2009.

A savvy businesswoman who opened dozens of boutiques across Australia, Zampatti held several directorships, and served as chairwoman of Australian public service broadcaster the Special Broadcasting Service.

"We have lost a truly great and inspirational Australian," Prime Minister Scott Morrison said in a statement, adding that Zampatti was not only a fashion industry icon but a pioneer as an entrepreneur and a champion of a multicultural approach.

"Her contribution to our nation will be timeless, just like her designs."

On Zampatti's online memorial page, a customer who identified herself only as Louise wrote, "It is true of every piece I wear from the CZ line-I feel confident, elegant and empowered....Thank you for the years of inspiration."

Zampatti was the mother of three children from two marriages and a grandmother of nine, her family said. (Reporting by Lidia Kelly; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:49aTaiwan prosecutors seek arrest warrant for suspect in deadly train crash
RE
12:44aIndia's daily coronavirus infections hit six-month high
RE
12:15aThe Housing Market Is Crazier Than It's Been Since 2006
DJ
12:14aWORLD BANK GROUP MORNING SEMINAR #98 &LDQUO;EAST ASIA AND PACIFIC ECONOMIC UPDATE, APRIL 2021 : Uneven Recovery”
PU
04/02Australian fashion designer Carla Zampatti dies at 78
RE
04/02WRAPUP 1-Myanmar's junta cracks down on online critics, death toll edges up to 550
RE
04/02CENTRAL PEOPLE GOVERNMENT OF PEOPLE RE  : FM holds talks with Philippine counterpart
PU
04/02POWER PLAY : India wields oil 'weapon' to cut dependence on Saudi
RE
04/02Taiwan prosecutors seek arrest warrant for suspect in deadly train crash
RE
04/02Half of UK firms expect long-term post-Brexit disruption - survey
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD : POWER PLAY: India wields oil 'weapon' to cut dependence on Saudi
2Half of UK firms expect long-term post-Brexit disruption - survey
3AIR CANADA : AIR CANADA : scraps Transat deal on EU headwinds, other bidder returns
4Royal Farms Aims to Hire 4,500 New Employees Companywide
5Taiwan prosecutors seek arrest warrant for suspect in deadly train crash

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ