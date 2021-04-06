Australian gov't says superannuation funds should support new coal projects

MELBOURNE, April 6 (Reuters) - Australia's superannuation
funds should be free to support the coal industry's expansion
plans, resources minister Keith Pitt said on Tuesday, as a
battle heats up over new mines in the key Hunter Valley mining
region of New South Wales.
Pitt's comments come as pressure grows on institutional
investors to limit funding for new thermal coal mines as part of
the global energy transition.
Australia, the world's top coal exporter, is increasingly an
outlier for failing to commit to targets aligned with the Paris
Agreement on climate change, including committing to net zero
carbon emissions by 2050.
Retirement funds are known as superannuation funds in
Australia. Two big funds QSuper and Sunsuper, which plan to
merge and will have a combined A$200 billion ($152.64 billion)
under management, have faced pressure from environmental group
the Australian Conservation Foundation (ACF). The group has
asked its members to call for the funds to better account for
their energy transition policies.
"The coal industry employs over 60,000 Australians and
generates billions for the state and national economies and is
forecast to continue doing so for decades to come,” Pitt said in
a statement.
"Suggestions that two major superannuation funds, QSuper and
Sunsuper, should abandon coal will deprive hundreds of thousands
of members of a good investment option."
ACF said investors should exit thermal coal altogether by
2030.
“At the moment the priority is not investing in new coal,
oil or gas ... investors need to be completely out of thermal
coal by 2030,” an ACF spokesman told Reuters.
QSuper declined to comment while Sunsuper did not return a
request for comment. Both funds are already members of the
Climate Action 100+ Group of Investors.
The coal industry in New South Wales is currently proposing
23 new coal mines and mine extensions with a combined additional
annual production of more than 155 million tonnes, a report by
progressive think tank the Australia Institute found last week.
In a separate development on Tuesday, former prime minister
Malcolm Turnbull was dropped from chairing a board that would
oversee New South Wales' energy transition after he supported a
moratorium on new coal mines in the Hunter Valley.
($1 = 1.3103 Australian dollars)
(Reporting by Melanie Burton; Editing by Susan Fenton)