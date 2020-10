SYDNEY, Oct 7 (Reuters) - The Australian government plans to sell between A$3 billion and A$4 billion of new bonds in most weeks for the remainder of the 2020 calendar year, The Australian Office of Financial Management (AOFM) said on Wednesday.

AOFM, which manages the government's debt, said treasury bond issuance for 2020/21 is expected to be around A$240 billion ($170.38 billion), of which A$117 billion has already been undertaken. ($1 = 1.4086 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Renju Jose)