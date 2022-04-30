Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Australian leader, facing election, decries China's interference

04/30/2022 | 02:01am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Australia PM Morrison at COP26

SYDNEY (Reuters) - Australia's prime minister accused China on Saturday of "form", or a record, on interference in foreign politics, after his home minister said Beijing's unveiling of a security deal with the nearby Solomon Islands was timed to influence an election.

With most polls showing Scott Morrison's conservative coalition headed for a loss in the May 21 election, it has sought to highlight its national security credentials, such as a tough approach to China.

"We are very aware of the influence the Chinese government seeks to have in this country," Morrison told reporters in Tasmania. "There is form on foreign interference in Australia."

He was replying to a query about evidence for a radio statement by Home Affairs Minister Karen Andrews that the timing of China's revelation of its recent Solomons deal was a form of foreign interference in Australia's election.

China has said the pact was not targeted at any third party and urged Australia to "respect the sovereign and independent choices made by China and the Solomons".

News of the security pact with the Pacific nation sparked concerns at the prospect of a Chinese military presence less than 2,000 km (1,200 miles) from Australian shores, casting the national security efforts of Morrison's coalition in poor light.

After Australia's opposition Labor party this week called the deal a national security failure by Canberra, Morrison's government has toughened its remarks.

He cited a ban on foreign political donations and a register of foreign representatives, saying, "Any suggestion that the Chinese government doesn't seek to interfere in Australia, well, we didn't put that legislation in for no reason."

In the Solomon Islands a day earlier, Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare told parliament the country would not participate in any militarisation in the Pacific, and had signed the China deal as a security pact with Australia was inadequate.

(Reporting by Byron Kaye; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:00aShelling in russia's bryansk region hits parts of oil terminal,…
RE
02:51aRussian air defence stopped ukraine aircraft from entering bryan…
RE
02:39aBritain says Russia forced to merge, redeploy depleted units
RE
02:19aHSBC's top shareholder calls for banking giant's break-up - source
RE
02:01aAustralian leader, facing election, decries China's interference
RE
01:53aUkraine says Russia stole 'several hundred thousand tonnes' of grain
RE
01:43aUk military intelligence - russia hopes to rectify issues by sho…
RE
01:42aUk military intelligence - russia hopes to rectify issues that h…
RE
01:41aUk military intelligence - russia has been forced to merge and r…
RE
01:40aUk military intelligence - lack of unit-level skills, inconsiste…
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1HSBC's top shareholder calls for banking giant's break-up - source
2China April factory activity contracts at steeper pace as lockdowns bit..
3Warren Buffett's Berkshire all-day meeting to kick off in Omaha
4Banco de Credito del Perú S A : Informes De Clasificación De Riesgo.
5Shanghai marks key COVID milestone, Beijing sits on edge

HOT NEWS