Australian official apologizes for calling Morrison 'hypocrite, liar'

02/05/2022 | 12:10am EST
In the leaked message the deputy prime minister, who's the head of the National Party, the junior partner in Australia's coalition government, said he had never trusted Morrison.

"He is a hypocrite and a liar from my observations and that is over a long time," Barnaby wrote in the 2021 message through a third party to former Liberal Party staffer Brittany Higgins after she alleged sexual assault by a fellow staffer.

Morrison said in a statement that he accepted Joyce's apology.

"Relationships change over time," Morrison said. "Politicians are human beings too. We all have our frailties and none of us are perfect."

The political commotion comes just days after controversy about an alleged exchange - reported by Network Ten commercial television - between senior Liberal Party members in which Morrison was called a "horrible person" and a "complete psycho."


© Reuters 2022
HOT NEWS