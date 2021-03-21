Australian parliament debates motion on rights abuses in China's Xinjiang

SYDNEY, March 22 (Reuters) - Australia's parliament debated
on Monday a motion to condemn "systematic breaches" of human
rights by China, saying other legislatures had described as
genocide its actions towards Uighurs in the far western region
of Xinjiang.
Parliaments in Canada and the Netherlands drew rebukes from
Beijing after they passed non-binding motions in February that
said the treatment of China's Uighur Muslim minority constituted
genocide.
"The most egregious, systematic abuse of human rights in the
world is occurring in Xinjiang," said Kevin Andrews, a lawmaker
of Australia's ruling Liberal party, moving a private member's
motion that drew support from members of all major parties.
The Chinese embassy did not immediately respond to a request
for comment. China denies any human rights abuses in Xinjiang.
Andrews cited large-scale internment camps and accusations
of forced labour among the reasons for the condemnation from the
Dutch and Canadian parliaments, as well as Britain's upper house
and U.S. Secretaries of State Mike Pompeo and Antony Blinken.
Many have said, or questioned if, the ruling Chinese
Communist Party's programme contravened the United Nations'
genocide convention of 1948, he added.
Andrews' motion urges Australia to enforce laws against
modern slavery and identify supply chains that use forced
labour. It was not immediately clear when it would be put to a
vote.
A Labor MP said many of the 3,000 Uighurs in Australia lived
in her electorate, and were desperate and anxious.
"Most Australian Uighurs know someone who has disappeared or
not been heard of for many years," Anne Stanley, who represents
Werriwa in western Sydney, told parliament.
"Those here don't know whether they are alive or dead."
China initially denied the camps existed, but has since said
they are vocational centers and are designed to combat
extremism. Late in 2019, it said all people in the camps had
"graduated".
