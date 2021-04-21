Australian regulator issues long-awaited climate risk guidance

SYDNEY, April 22 (Reuters) - Australia's prudential
regulator unveiled long-awaited guidance for banks, insurers and
pension funds on managing and disclosing climate-related risks,
including physical, transition and liability exposures.
Issuing a draft version for consultation, the Australian
Prudential Regulation Authority (APRA) said the guidance paper
did not create new requirements or obligations, but gave more
clarity about its expectations.
The guide was developed in consultation with peer regulators
globally and is aligned with the recommendations from the global
Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosure (TCFD), set
up by the G20 rich countries to coordinate rules.
Chair Wayne Byres said in a statement that the guide doesn't
direct or prevent APRA-regulated entities from making particular
business decisions but aims to ensure decisions are
well-informed and consider "risks and opportunities that the
transition to a low carbon economy creates."
The paper states financial institutions must consider and
report on their planning for mitigating the impacts of
climate-related risks on a range of other risks including
credit, market, operational, underwriting and reputational
risks.
Management must also set clear lines of responsibilities in
the managing climate-related risks, and company boards must hold
senior management to account for such responsibilities.
Material exposures should be monitored by company boards and
senior management, the paper said, adding that it considers the
TCFD framework to be a "sound basis" for disclosing information
to stakeholders.
The Investor Group on Climate Change (IGCC) that represents
institutional investors with more than $2 trillion under
management said APRA's guidance was a first step towards
stronger regulatory action to address the systemic financial
risks created by climate change.
"Other markets are moving to mandatory climate risk
disclosure regimes, including New Zealand, the United Kingdom,
Hong Kong and potentially the United States," said IGCC Chief
Executive Officer Emma Herd.
"The draft APRA guidance serves as a good basis to begin
moving towards a similar mandatory regime in Australia."
