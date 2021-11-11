Log in
Australian regulator proposes rules to curb risky lending amid red hot property market

11/11/2021 | 12:57am EST
SYDNEY (Reuters) -Australia's prudential watchdog published on Thursday a long-anticipated framework for rules aimed at curbing risky lending by banks to safeguard the financial system at a time when the housing market is red-hot.

The Australian Prudential Regulation Authority (APRA) said it would formalise a requirement that banks are able to curb riskier residential and commercial property lending in a timely manner, proposing changes to regulatory standards that would embed those requirements.

The changes would add lending limits and industry-wide lending standards to current credit-risk standards, in order to strengthen the enforceability of the measures, it said.

"APRA has commenced a consultation into an update to APS 220 Credit Risk Management (APS 220) that would require banks to ensure they could implement limits on higher risk residential mortgage and commercial property lending in a timely and effective manner," the regulator said in a statement.

"This will ensure that a broader range of tools can be implemented in a timely, consistent and enforceable manner."

Australia's central bank last month warned that "exuberance" in the housing market was encouraging a build-up of debt that might destabilise the financial system, urging banks to maintain lending discipline amid the boom.

On Thursday, APRA said that if necessary, the same rules could be introduced for non-bank lenders who are currently not subject to the same level of regulatory scrutiny.

The proposed rules would apply to them, "should APRA determine that (non-bank) lenders are materially contributing to risks of instability in the Australian financial system," it said.

In the paper, the regulator said its toolkit of macroprudential measures - which also include capital buffers and restrictions on distributions - was in line with international peers, except for measures such as limits on debt payments to income.

In October, APRA tightened restrictions on home lending with a higher benchmark for assessing home buyers' ability to repay loans, in a move to reduce borrower's maximum borrowing capacity by about 5%.

(Reporting by Paulina Duran in Sydney and Riya Sharma in Bangaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich & Simon Cameron-Moore)

By Paulina Duran


© Reuters 2021
HOT NEWS