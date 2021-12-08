Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Australian regulator sues ANZ for failing to provide benefits to half a million customers

12/08/2021 | 05:42pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: The logo of the ANZ Banking Group is displayed in the window of a branch in central Sydney, Australia

(Reuters) -Australia's securities regulator said on Thursday it was suing Australia and New Zealand Banking Group for failing to provide over half a million customers with promised benefits, which led to the payment of A$200 million ($143.40 million) in remediation.

The Australian Securities & Investments Commission (ASIC) said ANZ had failed to pay benefits under its 'Breakfree' package, which included fee waivers and interest rate discounts, to 580,447 customers between the mid-1990s to September 2021.

Scrutiny of Australian lenders and financial institutions has ramped up significantly since a Royal Commission inquiry in 2018 found widespread shortcomings in the sector, forcing companies and regulators to take swift action.

"This case is yet another example of a widespread system failure by a major bank impacting thousands of customers," ASIC Deputy Chair Sarah Court said in a statement.

"A constant theme of those investigations has been the failure of large financial services entities to honour agreements with customers and to ensure proper processes and systems are in place to prevent widespread compliance failures."

ANZ said in a separate statement that it would not contest the proceeding, and would join the ASIC in submitting a proposed penalty of A$25 million to the Court.

($1 = 1.3937 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Arundhati Dutta in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:44pInstagram aims to launch chronological feed option in 2022
RE
05:42pAustralian regulator sues ANZ for failing to provide benefits to half a million customers
RE
05:41pJudge to review New York City vaccine mandate for public sector
RE
05:35pDogecoin Gained 0.81% to $0.180 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk
DJ
05:35pEthereum Gained 2.94% to $4418.54 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk
DJ
05:35pBitcoin Gained 0.27% to $50633.74 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk
DJ
05:35pExclusive-Canada's CPP Investments seeks to sell insurance groups in strategy U-turn -sources
RE
05:34pThe WSJ Dollar Index Falls 0.31% to 89.86 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:34pEuro Gains 0.67% to $1.1344 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:34pSterling Lost 0.29% to $1.3205 -- Data Talk
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Analyst recommendations: Alibaba, Broadcom, Costco, JD.com, Marriott...
2APPLE IN RACE TO BECOME FIRST $3 TRILLION COMPANY
3Wall St closes higher as vaccine update feeds optimism
4NOKIA : Receives a Buy rating from Morgan Stanley
5Crypto executives urge light touch as Congress mulls new regulation

HOT NEWS