Australian shares close at two-month low as China woes weigh

Banks lead losses on thin trading day
Australia 2022 home prices lowest since global economic
crisis
Gold stocks trade in black
Jan 3 (Reuters) - Australian shares closed more than 1%
lower in the first trading session of the year, finishing at an
almost two-month low on Tuesday, as soaring COVID-19 cases in
China unsettled investors and fuelled fears of an economic
downturn.
The S&P/ASX 200 index lost 1.3% to 6,946.2 points,
its lowest close since Nov. 7, 2022, with volumes at a one-year
low of 325.8 million.
Broader Asian shares lost steam as China's COVID-19 cases
clouded economic growth outlook, potentially impacting demand
and supply chains.
Accelerated losses cut across sectors, indexes and
individual stocks, which clearly indicate that the "bearish"
trend was set to continue in equities, said Kunal Sawhney, chief
executive officer, Kalkine Group.
The benchmark index lost 5.5% in 2022 and marked its worst
year since 2018.
All the major sub-indexes in Australia finished in the red
on Tuesday, with banks losing the most a day after data
showed home prices in 2022 dropped the most in 14 years,
implying that lenders may be in for a stiff competition.
The "Big Four" banks were deep in the negative territory,
with Australia and New Zealand Banking Group falling
2.8%.
Energy stocks lost 1.3% as oil prices fell from
their highest levels in a month on a firmer U.S. dollar and IMF
warnings of a tougher 2023.
Sector major Santos dropped 0.8%, with Origin
Energy down 1.7%.
Miners lost 0.7%, with giants BHP Group, Rio Tinto
and Fortescue Metals dropping between 0.5% and
0.8%.
Australian coal stocks tracked broader mood lower as
commodities that go into production face the brunt of
expectations of a recession, Sawhney said.
Whitehaven Coal and Yancoal Australia shed
6.3% and 5%, respectively.
Bucking the sombre mood, gold stocks were the
outliers as bullion prices hit a six-month high in thin trading.
Markets in New Zealand were closed due to a public holiday.
(Reporting by Rishav Chatterjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry
Jacob-Phillips)