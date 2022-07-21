Australian shares end higher on banking boost; Woodside Energy drops

July 21 (Reuters) - Australian shares ended a choppy trading
session higher on Thursday, lifted by the country's heavyweight
banking stocks, while Woodside Energy dropped 4.4% after
providing a disappointing outlook.
The S&P/ASX 200 index closed 35.1 points or 0.5%
higher at 6,794.3, building on a 1.6% advance on Wednesday.
"Some of the better-than-expected earnings news from the
U.S. is helping lift the more the defensive parts of the local
market," said Kerry Craig, a global market strategist at JP
Morgan.
Financial stocks added 1%, with Australia and New
Zealand Banking leading the pack upon resuming trade
after announcing its A$4.9 billion ($3.39 billion) buy of
Suncorp's banking arm earlier in the week.
ANZ rose 2.2%, while Commonwealth Bank of Australia
and Westpac Banking Corp rose 1.7% and 1.5%
respectively.
Energy stocks were 2.8% lower after disappointing
forecasts from top Australian oil and gas producers Woodside
Energy and Santos, amid muted sentiment in the
sector after an overnight fall in crude prices.
Woodside Energy downgraded its production outlook for the
year while flagging delays to a project inherited from BHP's
petroleum assets, sending shares 4.4% lower, their worst session
since July 6.
Santos also lowered the top end of its production and sales
guidance for the year, after reporting a jump in quarterly
revenue. Shares shed 1.9%.
Share registry firm Link Administration's board
decided to recommend a A$2.47 billion buyout by Dye & Durham
after the Canadian software firm raised its bid price.
Shares of Link Administration rose 12.6%.
Technology stocks, which closely track their
U.S.-listed peers, rose 3.2% and hit their highest level since
early May, after upbeat earnings powered Wall Street indices
higher overnight.
New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 70.75
points or 0.6% to 11,269.76, helped by utilities firms Meridian
Energy and Mercury NZ.
($1 = 1.4474 Australian dollars)
(Reporting by Harshita Swaminathan; editing by Uttaresh.V)