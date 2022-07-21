Log in
  Homepage
  News
  Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest News 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Australian shares end higher on banking boost; Woodside Energy drops

07/21/2022
July 21 (Reuters) - Australian shares ended a choppy trading session higher on Thursday, lifted by the country's heavyweight banking stocks, while Woodside Energy dropped 4.4% after providing a disappointing outlook.

The S&P/ASX 200 index closed 35.1 points or 0.5% higher at 6,794.3, building on a 1.6% advance on Wednesday.

"Some of the better-than-expected earnings news from the U.S. is helping lift the more the defensive parts of the local market," said Kerry Craig, a global market strategist at JP Morgan.

Financial stocks added 1%, with Australia and New Zealand Banking leading the pack upon resuming trade after announcing its A$4.9 billion ($3.39 billion) buy of Suncorp's banking arm earlier in the week.

ANZ rose 2.2%, while Commonwealth Bank of Australia and Westpac Banking Corp rose 1.7% and 1.5% respectively.

Energy stocks were 2.8% lower after disappointing forecasts from top Australian oil and gas producers Woodside Energy and Santos, amid muted sentiment in the sector after an overnight fall in crude prices.

Woodside Energy downgraded its production outlook for the year while flagging delays to a project inherited from BHP's petroleum assets, sending shares 4.4% lower, their worst session since July 6.

Santos also lowered the top end of its production and sales guidance for the year, after reporting a jump in quarterly revenue. Shares shed 1.9%.

Share registry firm Link Administration's board decided to recommend a A$2.47 billion buyout by Dye & Durham after the Canadian software firm raised its bid price. Shares of Link Administration rose 12.6%.

Technology stocks, which closely track their U.S.-listed peers, rose 3.2% and hit their highest level since early May, after upbeat earnings powered Wall Street indices higher overnight.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 70.75 points or 0.6% to 11,269.76, helped by utilities firms Meridian Energy and Mercury NZ. ($1 = 1.4474 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Harshita Swaminathan; editing by Uttaresh.V)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
COMMONWEALTH BANK OF AUSTRALIA 1.67% 97.62 Delayed Quote.-5.99%
DYE & DURHAM LIMITED 5.62% 18.8 Delayed Quote.-60.34%
LINK ADMINISTRATION HOLDINGS LIMITED 12.63% 4.46 Delayed Quote.-29.26%
LONDON BRENT OIL -0.17% 106.22 Delayed Quote.35.64%
MERCURY NZ LIMITED -1.68% 5.85 End-of-day quote.-4.41%
MERIDIAN ENERGY LIMITED -0.82% 4.82 End-of-day quote.-0.62%
S&P/ASX 200 0.52% 6794.3 Real-time Quote.-10.68%
SANTOS LIMITED -1.89% 7.25 Delayed Quote.14.74%
SUNCORP GROUP LIMITED -2.12% 11.07 Delayed Quote.1.08%
WESTPAC BANKING CORPORATION 1.51% 20.84 Delayed Quote.-4.92%
WOODSIDE ENERGY GROUP LTD -4.39% 31.14 Delayed Quote.47.88%
WTI -0.43% 99.021 Delayed Quote.35.42%
