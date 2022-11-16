Australian shares fall for third straight session as financials drag

Nov 16 (Reuters) - Australian shares fell for a third
straight session on Wednesday, dragged by declines in
financials, amid weakness in global equities as news of a
Russian-made missile strike in Poland sparked fears of
heightened geopolitical tensions.
The S&P/ASX 200 index closed 0.3% lower at 7,122.20.
The benchmark has lost 0.5% so far this week.
NATO member Poland said a Russian-made rocket killed two
people in eastern Poland near Ukraine. Moscow denied it was
responsible and U.S. President Joe Biden said early information
suggested the missile may not have come from Russia.
"Market participants are exercising caution towards equities
because of a persistent feeling of an approaching severe
economic downturn, coupled with this new geopolitical anxiety,"
said Kunal Sawhney, chief executive officer of Kalkine Group,
referring to the blast in Poland.
Friday closed at "great highs" for almost all indices
worldwide as the cooling U.S. inflation data sparked hopes of a
less aggressive Federal Reserve rate stance in the coming
months, Sawhney said.
"But the way things have changed this week is an
unmistakable reflection of the indecisiveness that has gripped
traders."
Financial stocks fell 1% to lead declines on the
benchmark. The so-called "big four" banks fell between 0.3% and
1.8%.
Healthcare stocks and tech stocks lost 0.8%
and 0.2%, respectively.
Mining stocks climbed 0.8% after iron ore extended
its rally to a fourth straight session.
Energy stocks rose 1.2% even as oil prices slipped
sparked by worries of lower fuel demand in the world's top crude
importer China that outweighed concerns of tighter oil supply.
Meanwhile, Australian wages boasted the largest rise in a
decade last quarter as a super-tight labour market finally made
itself felt, raising the risk of further rate hikes.
Data showed that annual pay picked up to 3.1% in the
September quarter, from 2.6%, the fastest pace since 2013 but
still lagging far behind consumer price growth of 7.3%.
In New Zealand, the benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index
closed 0.1% lower at 11,230.55.
(Reporting by Himanshi Akhand in Bengaluru; Editing by Dhanya
Ann Thoppil)