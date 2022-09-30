Australian shares mark worst month since June on recession woes

*
ASX 200 posts third weekly loss
Financials mark seventh straight weekly loss
Investors fret over rout in global currency, debt markets
Sept 30 (Reuters) - Australian shares on Friday posted a
third weekly loss and their worst month in three, as concerns
over a potential global recession sapped risk appetite after the
U.S. Federal Reserve reiterated its aggressive stance to tackle
inflation.
The S&P/ASX 200 index closed 1.2% lower on Friday.
The benchmark ended 1.4% higher in the previous day.
Worries emerged after U.S. central bank officials overnight
said they will continue raising borrowing rates to arrest price
pressures, even as recession worries and turmoil in global
markets lingered.
Central banks from Australia and New Zealand are also set to
raise their key policy rates by 50 basis points each in their
October meetings in an attempt to tame red-hot inflation.
"We also expect the RBA to 'soften' its message by removing
the reference to "over the months ahead" in the context of
further rate increases," analysts from ANZ Research said.
Financials led the laggards for the day, losing
about 2.3% and for a seventh straight week, with the country's
largest banks falling between 2% and 3%.
"The (bank) index has been losing so much because investors
are probably digesting the fact that elevated rates are likely
to stay here, and it will be immature to call the terminal rate
at this time," said Kunal Sawhney, chief executive officer at
Kalkine Group.
Technology stocks slipped 2.7% and marked their
third weekly loss. Accounting service provider Xero and
ASX-listed shares of Block Inc slid 4.3% and 4.8%,
respectively.
Commodities provided some respite to an otherwise gloomy
benchmark, with miners climbing about 0.8%, as top steel
producer China reported a ramp-up in its output due to rising
construction demand.
Rio Tinto, BHP Group and Fortescue Metals
rose between 0.1% and 2.8%.
Gold stocks also supported the resource-rich
bourse with a 3.5% jump. Newcrest Mining and Northern
Star Resources advanced 2.7% and 4.3%, respectively.
New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 1.2%
finish the session at 11,065.7 points.
