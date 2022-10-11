Australian shares reverse course to end lower as commodity stocks weigh

Oct 11 (Reuters) - Australian shares gave up early gains
to end lower on Tuesday, pressured by financials and commodity
stocks, with investors exercising caution ahead of a key U.S.
data to get clues around the Federal Reserve's rate hike
trajectory.
The S&P/ASX 200 index closed 0.3% lower at 6,645
points.
"For the week ahead, (there's) a reality check with the
impending U.S. CPI and PPI report; if the print stays as solid
as expected, (it) will cement the view for another 75 bps (basis
points) hike by Fed in two weeks," Hebe Chen, a market analyst
with IG Markets said.
Investors' focus on inflation data follows a
stronger-than-expected U.S. jobs report last week, with this
week's data likely to show stubbornly high readings which could
push the Fed to pursue its hawkish rhetoric.
Domestic financial stocks dropped 0.3%, with
Commonwealth Bank of Australia and National Australia
Bank losing 1% and 0.5%, respectively.
Energy stocks shed 1.6% as concerns of slowing
demand due to rising COVID-19 cases in China kept oil prices in
check.
Sector heavyweights Woodside Energy and Santos
fell 2.1% and 0.9%, respectively.
Miners followed suit to give up 0.3%. BHP Group
, Rio Tinto and Fortescue Metals slid
between 0.3% and 2.3%.
Ahead of the government's first budget in two weeks,
Australia's Treasurer Jim Chalmers said its economy will likely
avoid a recession despite the world economy being in "a
dangerous place right now."
IG Markets' Chen, though, said it would be "too optimistic"
to expect Australia to escape a recession when two of its
biggest trading partners — the U.S. and China — were suffering
strong economic headwinds.
Gold stocks slumped 0.8%, with Newcrest Mining
and Northern Star Resources falling 0.2% and
0.6%.
In New Zealand, the benchmark S&P/NZX 50 rose 0.4%
to 10,956.71, snapping from a three-day losing streak.
(Reporting by Roushni Nair in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)