Australian shares see best day in over a month as gold stocks shine

ASX 200 rises more than 1%
Major sectors gain
NZ's consumer confidence slumps in recent weeks
Dec 21 (Reuters) - Australian shares on Wednesday saw
their best session in more than a month, as gold stocks rallied,
while TPG Telecom touched a record low after a regulator blocked
the Telstra-TPG wireless internet deal.
The S&P/ASX 200 ended 1.3% higher at 7,115.10
points, after shedding 2.5% over the previous four sessions. The
benchmark index also recorded its best day since Nov. 11.
"A Santa Claus rally is usually well under way by this stage
of the month in December and while the possibility has been
revived by Wednesday's spectacular bounce by the ASX200, the
backdrop and the trading patterns this month have been very
similar to 2018," said Tony Sycamore, a market analyst with IG
Australia.
TPG Telecom slumped up to 5.8% and hit a record low
after Australia's antitrust regulator blocked an asset transfer
deal between Telstra and TPG, the country's No.1 and
No.2 wireless internet firms, citing competition concerns.
Gold stocks surged 5.8% and posted their sharpest
gains since Nov. 9 on strong overnight bullion prices. The
country's largest gold miner Newcrest Mining soared
6.5%.
Miners jumped 2.5%, with BHP Group, Rio
Tinto and Fortescue Metals climbing between
1.7% and 3%.
Strong crude prices lifted energy stocks 2.6%. The
sub-index recorded its best session in about a month. Woodside
Energy and Santos rose 2.7% each.
Financials added 0.5% and rose after four straight
days of losses.
New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 closed 0.4%
higher at 11,452.05. Power utility firm Vector rose 1%,
following a 50% stake sale in its metering business.
Separately, a survey showed consumer confidence in New
Zealand fell in December to its lowest level since the survey
began in 2004 as rapid increases in the cost of living weigh.
