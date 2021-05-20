Australian students strike against government funding for gas industry

SYDNEY, May 21 (Reuters) - Thousands of Australian students
skipped school on Friday and gathered with climate activists to
call on the government to stop funding the gas industry, taking
aim at Prime Minister Scott Morrison's plans to fund a new gas
plant.
During the event dubbed "School Strike 4 Climate" (SS4C),
students are meeting in close to 50 Australian cities and towns,
organisers said, including major capital districts following the
removal of COVID-19 social distancing restrictions.
"Today, together with tens of thousands of my fellow
let-down Australians, I am striking from school to tell the
Morrison government that they must stop throwing Aussie cash at
gas," 16-year old organiser Natasha Abhayawickrama said in a
statement.
Australia's conservative government has promoted gas to help
fuel the economy's recovery from the COVID-19 recession, despite
calls from climate experts, green groups and the International
Energy Agency to stop new fossil fuel investments.
Gas is also seen by the government as key to Australia's
energy transition, as it is cleaner than coal and can fuel
flexible power plants to back up wind and solar generation. This
week, Australia committed A$600 million ($468 million) towards a
new gas-fired power plant.
Photos posted on social media at noon from Sydney, Hobart,
Adelaide, Perth and Melbourne, showed youths and activists
holding placards reading "#FundOurFutureNotGas", and "Clean
energy solutions not coal and gas pollution".
One of the world's largest carbon emitters on a per capita
basis, Australia lags the world in adopting electric vehicles.
Morrison has resisted global calls to commit to a target of net
zero emissions by 2050, citing the risk of damage to the
economy.
Instead, Australia is investing in technology to meet its
Paris Accord commitment to cut carbon emissions by 26%-28% below
2005 levels by 2030, including $418 million to develop carbon
capture and hydrogen projects.
The rallies demand a halt on funding for gas and coal
projects and that the government instead invests and creates
jobs in renewable energy, the organisers said.
