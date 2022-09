Data from the Australian Bureau of Statistics out on Thursday showed the surplus on goods and services narrowed to A$8.7 billion ($5.66 billion), from June's A$17.1 billion and well under forecasts of $14.5 billion.

Exports fell a steep 9.9%, led by a 15% dive in iron ore and a 17% drop in coal. Imports jumped 5.2% as Australians bought more cars and clothes, while rushing abroad as coronavirus restrictions lapsed.

