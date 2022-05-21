Australians hope for climate action after election

Centre-left Labor is 4-5 seats short of a majority of 76 in the 151 seat lower chamber with about a dozen electorates deemed too close to call, television channels reported on Sunday, as Labor looks to return to power for the first time since 2013.

Labor leader Albanese will become the 31st prime minister after independents, who campaigned for more action on climate change, toppled Morrison's Liberal Party in several of its traditional strongholds. Treasurer Josh Frydenberg was also poised to lose his seat and could become one of the highest-ranking casualties.