Australians protest Aboriginal deaths in custody, 30 years after major report

MELBOURNE, April 10 (Reuters) - Hundreds of people
demonstrated in Australia's major cities on Saturday to protest
the deaths of Indigenous people in custody, ahead of the 30th
anniversary of a major report into the issue.
More than 470 Aboriginal people have died in custody in
those three decades, including at least five since last month,
local media reported.
"Almost 30 years and 441 deaths since the Royal Commission,
no police officer or authority has been convicted for Black
deaths in custody," said NATSILS, a legal services group for
Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people.
"Our people continue to die at horrific rates. There is no
accountability, and no justice," it said in a statement. "We
call on the Prime Minister to meet us face to face on the
30-year anniversary to hear our stories, to see our pain, but
most of all we want answers."
Protests and marches took place in cities including Sydney,
Brisbane, Melbourne, and the capital Canberra ahead of
Thursday's anniversary of the report by a royal commission on
Black deaths in custody.
Undertaken from 1987 to 1991, it found that Aboriginal and
non-Aboriginal people in custody died at about the same rate but
that Indigenous people were incarcerated at a much higher rate.
Indigenous people account for around 2% of Australia's
population but around 27% of the national prison population.
The commission made 339 recommendations, of which few have
been implemented.
Protesters carried signs with the hashtag Black Lives Matter
and the Aboriginal flag, pictures on social media showed.
"Really hope we’ll see the same outpouring of grief and
remembrance for the 474 Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander
people whose deaths we mourn today on the 30 year anniversary of
the Royal Commision into deaths in custody, as that of a 99 year
old member of the colonising British Monarchy," said activist
Sally Rugg on Twitter.
Australia has no treaty with its Indigenous people. British
settlement of the then-colony was based on the legal concept
that land could be acquired by settlement.
(Reporting by Melanie Burton; Editing by William Mallard)