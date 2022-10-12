Australians rush to grab sandbags as heavy rain slams southeast

SYDNEY, Oct 13 (Reuters) - Hundreds of homes in
southeast Australia were without power on Thursday and residents
filled sandbags as an intense weather system lashed the region,
bringing warnings of more heavy rain, damaging winds and flash
flooding.
Victoria and the island state of Tasmania will be the
worst-hit, with some areas in Victoria having already received
about 140 mm (5.5 inches), more than double October's mean
rainfall, over 24 hours to Thursday morning, the Bureau of
Meteorology said.
"There is a lot more to come," bureau forecaster Jonathan
How warned on ABC television. "(There is) significant concern
right across southeastern Australia."
Devastating floods have repeatedly struck Australia's east
coast since early last year because of a multiyear La Nina
weather phenomenon, which typically brings more rain.
Most of Victoria, Australia's second-most-populous state, is
expected to receive up to 80 mm (3.2 inches) of rain through
Friday, while parts of Tasmania could get up to 300 mm, the
bureau said in its latest update.
Victoria Premier Daniel Andrews said the weather system will
be "one of the most significant flood events we've had for quite
some time" as authorities urged residents to avoid non-essential
travel. Emergency crews rescued a woman after her vehicle became
stuck in floodwaters in Victoria.
Some dams have begun overflowing for the first time in
decades, and flood-weary residents rushed to grab sandbags from
emergency crews to protect properties. Local media reported some
places in Victoria are facing sandbag shortages.
Utility Powercor reported 475 customers were without power
across Victoria after wind gusts of 100 kph (62 mph) knocked
down power lines and trees.
In Tasmania, emergency services have issued evacuation
warnings for some residents of two rural towns in the north,
while police began closing several roads because of flooding.
