By Emese Bartha

Austria hired banks for a dual-tranche syndicated bond transaction expected to be launched and priced in the near future, subject to market conditions, one of the lead manager banks said Monday.

The issue includes a new 3 billion-euro ($3.30 billion) six-year green bond benchmark with maturity in May 2029, and a new 30-year conventional benchmark with maturity in October 2053, the same bank said.

The banks hired as joint lead managers are Barclays, BofA Securities, Deutsche Bank, Erste Group, J.P. Morgan and Morgan Stanley.

