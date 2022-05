By Emese Bartha

Austria has hired banks for the syndicated launch of its debut green bond, with the transaction for the May 2049-dated bond to be launched and priced in the near future, one of the bookrunners said in a deal announcement on Monday.

The banks hired for the deal are Barclays, BofA Securities, Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs Bank Europe SE, J.P. Morgan and UniCredit.

