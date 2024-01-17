By Emese Bartha

Austria has hired banks for a triple-tranche government bond transaction, planned to be launched and priced in the near future, subject to market conditions, one of the lead manager banks said Wednesday.

The transaction includes the launch of a new February 2034 bond as well as the tap of the existing 2.90% May 2029 and 1.85% May 2049 green bonds, the same bank said.

The banks hired as joint lead managers for the upcoming syndication are Barclays, BofA Securities, Citi, Deutsche Bank, J.P. Morgan and Raiffeisen Bank International.

