Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Austria extends COVID-19 lockdown, sees hard months ahead

01/17/2021 | 05:24am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

* Shops, hairdressers, museums tentatively set to open Feb 8

* Government aims to drive down infection rates

* Chancellor Kurz warns of difficult months ahead

* Country has seen protests against restrictions

VIENNA, Jan 17 (Reuters) - Austria on Sunday extend its third COVID-19 lockdown into February, hoping to drive down infection rates despite an influx of variants that spread the coronavirus more easily.

The goal is to let shops, museums and personal services like hairdressers reopen from Feb. 8, while the catering and tourism sectors will stay shuttered until at least March.

Ski lifts remain open, while schools will resume in-person instruction after the semester break next month.

"We have two to three hard months ahead of us," Chancellor Sebastian Kurz told a news conference, flanked by regional leaders and health officials in a show of unity a day after thousands marched in Vienna to protest against restrictions.

Austria, a country of 8.9 million people, is in its third lockdown, with only essential shops open. The country has reported nearly 390,000 coronavirus cases and almost 7,000 COVID-19-linked deaths since the pandemic began last year.

The government said it wants to get new infections down to 50 per 100,000 residents over a seven-day period, from 130 now. That would be the equivalent of just below 700 new cases per day as it ramps up testing and vaccinations of vulnerable people.

Kurz left open the prospect of extending the lockdown if case numbers remain stubbornly high.

"At a time of a pandemic there are no guarantees," he said.

The government said people should work from home where possible, doubled to two metres the distance people must stay away from others, and instructed the population to wear FFP2 masks in stores and on public transport from Jan. 25.

Finance Minister Gernot Bluemel said companies hit by the restrictions could get extra state aid covering up to 30% of lost revenue, capped at 60,000 euros ($72,468) per month.

The government had already paid out 2.4 billion euros in aid to 129,000 companies. In total, Austria had paid or set aside more than 31 billion euros to help companies and preserve jobs, he said.

($1 = 0.8280 euros) (Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Toby Chopra)


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
08:43aFrance may demand COVID-19 test from Irish truck drivers - Irish minister
RE
08:36aIsrael economy likely to grow 4.6% in 2021, says finance ministry
RE
07:50aGerman minister says COVID curbs should be eased for vaccinated people
RE
07:15aChina's Economic Recovery Belies a Lingering Productivity Challenge
DJ
07:12aLebanon inks final deal for 2.1 million doses of Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine
RE
06:44aUK must not do trade deals with rights abusers, foreign minister says
RE
06:43aBeirut blast chemicals possibly linked to Syrian businessmen - report, company filings
RE
05:45aPost-Covid Recovery Divides Rich Nations From Poor -- Journal Report
DJ
05:24aAustria extends COVID-19 lockdown, sees hard months ahead
RE
05:11aGerman minister says COVID curbs should be eased for vaccinated people
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Israel economy likely to grow 4.6% in 2021, says finance ministry
2AIRBUS SE : AIRBUS : France wants suspension of 'poisonous' U.S.-Europe trade spat
3WELLS FARGO & COMPANY : After Stock Surge, Investors Ask Companies What's Ahead
4Signal back up after outage
5MODERNA, INC. : Swiss to get Moderna vaccine in tranches until mid-year - Blick

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ