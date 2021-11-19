Austria imposes full lockdown, Germany may follow, as COVID grips Europe

* Austria to reimpose full lockdown from Monday
* Germany can't rule out following suit, minister says
* Europe lockdown fears knock stocks
VIENNA/BERLIN, Nov 19 (Reuters) - Austria will become the
first country in western Europe to reimpose a full COVID-19
lockdown, it said on Friday as neighbouring Germany warned it
may follow suit, sending shivers through financial markets
worried about the economic fallout.
A fourth wave of infections has plunged Germany, Europe's
largest economy, into a national emergency, Health Minister Jens
Spahn said. He urged people to reduce their social contacts,
warning that vaccinations alone would not reduce case numbers.
Austria said it would require the whole population https://www.reutersconnect.com/all?id=tag%3Areuters.com%2C2021%3Anewsml_WDF49L4QV%3A4&search=all%3Ahealth-coronavirus%2FAUSTRIA
to be vaccinated as of February.
Roughly two-thirds of Austria's population is fully
vaccinated against COVID-19, one of the lowest rates in western
Europe. Its infections are among the highest on the continent,
with a seven-day incidence of 991 per 100,000 people.
"We have not succeeded in convincing enough people to get
vaccinated," Chancellor Alexander Schallenberg told a news
conference, saying the lockdown would start on Monday and the
requirement to be vaccinated on Feb. 1.
"It hurts that such measures still have to be taken."
Asked if Germany could rule out an Austrian-style full
lockdown, Spahn said: "We are now in a situation - even if this
produces a news alert - where we can't rule anything out.
"We are in a national emergency," he told a news conference.
European stocks retreated from record highs, while
government bond yields, oil prices and the euro tumbled as the
spectre of a fresh COVID-linked lockdown in Germany and other
parts of Europe cast a fresh shadow over the global economy.
As cases rises again across Europe, a number of governments
have started to reimpose limits on activity, ranging from
Austria's full lockdown, to a partial lockdown in the
Netherlands, to restrictions on the unvaccinated in parts of
Germany, the Czech Republic and Slovakia.
Hungary reported 11,289 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, its
highest daily tally, and will make booster shots mandatory for
all healthcare workers and require mask wearing in most indoor
places from Saturday.
While the new measures across Europe are not seen hitting
the economy as much as the all-out lockdowns of last year,
analysts say they could weigh on the recovery in the last
quarter of the year, especially if they hit the retail and
hospitality sectors.
A full lockdown in Germany would be more serious, however.
"A total lockdown for Germany would be extremely bad news
for the economic recovery," said Ludovic Colin, a senior
portfolio manager at Swiss asset manager Vontobel.
"It's exactly what we saw in July, August of this year in
parts of the world where the delta (variant) was big, it
(COVID-19) came back and it slows down the recovery again," he
added.
CHRISTMAS IN QUESTION
The pressure on intensive care units in Germany had not yet
reached its peak, Spahn said, urging people to reduce contacts
to help break the wave.
"How Christmas will turn out, I dare not say. I can only say
it's up to us," he added.
Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Thursday https://www.reuters.com/world/europe/german-region-hardest-hit-by-covid-surge-plans-partial-lockdown-report-2021-11-18
Germany will limit large parts of public life in areas where
hospitals are becoming dangerously full of COVID-19 patients to
those who have either been vaccinated or have recovered from the
illness.
Merkel said on Thursday the federal government would
consider a request from regions for legislation allowing them to
require that care and hospital workers be vaccinated.
Saxony, the region hardest hit by Germany's fourth wave, is
considering shutting theatres, concert halls and soccer
stadiums, Bild newspaper reported. The eastern state has
Germany's lowest vaccination rate.
New daily infections have risen 14-fold in the past month in
Saxony, a stronghold of the far-right Alternative for Germany
(AfD) party, which harbours many vaccine sceptics and
anti-lockdown protesters.
Much of the Austrian public is also sceptical about
vaccines, a view encouraged by the far-right Freedom Party, the
third-biggest in parliament. It is planning a protest against
coronavirus restrictions on Saturday.
(Additional reporting by Dhara Ranasinghe in London
Writing by Paul Carrel
Editing by Nick Macfie)