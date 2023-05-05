The European Central Bank has pressed the lender to unwind its highly profitable business in Russia, people have told Reuters, and RBI has been working on a solution.
"The group will continue to progress potential transactions which would result in the sale or spin-off of Raiffeisenbank Russia," RBI said in a presentation on Friday as it released details on better-than-expected earnings.
In Russia, profit after tax was 301 million euros ($332.39 million) in the quarter, up from 96 million euros a year earlier.
The higher interest income came despite a 24% decline in loan volumes, RBI said. A stronger rouble also helped lift earnings in the country.
($1 = 0.9056 euros)
(Reporting by Alexandra Schwarz-Goerlich and Tom Sims, Editing by Friederike Heine)