Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Austria's first suspected monkeypox case reported in Vienna

05/22/2022 | 08:02am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

VIENNA (Reuters) - Austria's first suspected case of monkeypox has been reported in Vienna, a 35-year-old man who was taken to hospital overnight, national broadcaster ORF said on Sunday, citing a spokesman for the city's top health official.

The patient had symptoms typical of the illness, including a slight fever and pustules on his face, ORF said, adding that tests should determine whether it is in fact monkeypox by Sunday night.

(Reporting by Francois Murphy; Editing by Toby Chopra)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
08:11aExclusive-India considering spending additional $26 billion to fight inflation -sources
RE
08:02aAustria's first suspected monkeypox case reported in Vienna
RE
07:47aChina makes 10 billion yuan available to subsidise grain growers
RE
07:46aCZECH CENTRAL BANK CHIEF : rates likely to rise in June if forecast confirmed
RE
07:01aAnalysis-Harangued by Trump, Georgia's governor poised to rebuke him in midterm vote
RE
06:59aPummeled by Russian offensive in the east, Ukraine rules out ceasefire
RE
06:54aRussia looms large on Scholz's first Africa tour as chancellor
RE
06:39aUKRAINE AND RUSSIA : What you need to know right now
RE
06:32aUKRAINE AND RUSSIA : What you need to know right now
RE
06:25aBiden in Japan to launch regional economic plan to counter Beijing
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1WRAPUP 4-Pummeled by Russian offensive in the east, Ukraine rules out c..
2Hyundai Motor Group to invest more than $10 billion in U.S. up to 2025
3Biden pushes economic, security aims as he ends SKorea visit
4Paytm payments bank expects central bank curbs to be lifted in three-fi..
5Russia looms large on Scholz's first Africa tour as chancellor

HOT NEWS