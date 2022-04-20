Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Austria says Ukraine war is swelling deficit back to EU's 3% limit

04/20/2022 | 12:52am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
General view of the city center in Vienna

VIENNA (Reuters) - The Ukraine war's negative impact on economic growth and associated costs such as reducing dependence on Russian natural gas have forced Austria to increase its budget deficit and debt forecasts for this year, the Finance Ministry said on Wednesday.

Austria, as did many of its peers, spent lavishly on measures to cushion the blow of the coronavirus pandemic and had expected a stronger economic recovery this year to help it bring its budget deficit back within the European Union's limit of 3% of gross domestic product (GDP) for the first time since 2019.

Economic researcher WIFO, which provides the forecasts on which the government bases its budget, last month cut its GDP growth outlook for this year to 3.9%, almost a percentage point less than the 4.8% it expected when the 2022 budget was announced last October.

"The war's economic effects and the resulting economic relief and support measures as well as strategic investments make it necessary to amend the Federal Finance Act 2022," the Finance Ministry said in a statement, referring to the national budget law.

The ministry now expects a budget deficit of around 3% of GDP, up from the 2.3% announced in October, while the debt-to-GDP ratio will be around 80% of GDP rather than the originally forecast 79.1%, it said.

Austria obtains roughly 80% of its natural gas from Russia, a level it says cannot immediately be ended.

The ministry said Austria was budgeting 1.6 billion euros ($1.7 billion) this year for a "strategic gas reserve". Providing for the tens of thousands of Ukrainian refugees who have arrived in Austria will cost hundreds of millions of euros this year, it said.

The ministry also cited increased costs from new assistance measures aimed at reducing rising energy bills and a smaller tax take due to items like a reduced electricity tax.

($1 = 0.9271 euros)

(Reporting by Alexandra Schwarz-Goerlich and Francois Murphy; editing by Grant McCool)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:55aGold hits over one-week low as firm bond yields, dollar weigh
RE
12:54aCredit Suisse expects Q1 loss after boosting legal provisions
RE
12:52aAustria says Ukraine war is swelling deficit back to EU's 3% limit
RE
12:47aCredit suisse group ag first quarter results will also include a…
RE
12:47aCredit suisse group ag - losses will be partially offset by a re…
RE
12:47aCredit suisse group ag says results will be adversely affected b…
RE
12:47aCredit suisse group ag - our results will be adversely affected…
RE
12:46aCredit suisse group ag - would expect to report a loss as a cons…
RE
12:46aCredit suisse group ag - resulting in total litigation provision…
RE
12:46aCredit suisse group ag - to increase litigation provisions relat…
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Netflix rocked by subscriber loss, may offer cheaper ad-supported plans
2NETFLIX ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Netflix, In..
3India's HDFC to sell 10% stake in HDFC Capital to ADIA
4Analysis-Wealth shock: property bust in small Chinese cities rattles ho..
5Axiata's edotco to pay $800 million for Philippine telecom towers

HOT NEWS