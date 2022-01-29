Austria to begin easing coronavirus restrictions on Feb. 5

ZURICH, Jan 29 (Reuters) - Austria will begin easing
COVID-19 related restrictions next week, Chancellor Karl
Nehammer told a news conference on Saturday, as the Omicron
variant leads to reduced hospitalisations despite high infection
numbers.
From Feb. 5, Austria will extend the opening hours of
restaurants and shops until midnight, Nehammer said, while it
will increase the number of people able to participate in events
to 50 people from 25.
From Feb. 12, it will eliminate so-called "2G rules" for
shops barring those who are not vaccinated against or recovered
from the virus.
It will ease measures barring the unvaccinated from
restaurants from Feb. 19, Nehammer said, saying those with a
negative coronavirus test result will be able to visit
restaurants and tourist attractions.
(Reporting by Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi; editing by Jason Neely)