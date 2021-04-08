Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Austrian Airlines enables choice of sustainable fuel

04/08/2021 | 04:56am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
• Passengers can now compensate their flights with sustainable fuel • CO2 compensation also possible through support for climate protection projects • 'Sustainable fuel is the future of climate-neutral flying', says Austrian Airlines CEO Alexis von Hoensbroech

Austrian Airlines passengers can now additionally select the use of sustainable fuel for their flight in the booking process. In doing so, they compensate for the CO2 emissions generated on their respective flight. The applied tool is called 'Compensaid', a development of Lufthansa Innovation Hub. It precisely calculates the amount of CO2 emitted and then offers a corresponding offset with sustainable fuel. Compared to conventional kerosene, sustainable fuel reduces CO2 emissions by up to 80 percent. It can also be fed into regular flight operations without infrastructure adjustments.

'The future of climate-neutral flying lies in sustainable fuel. We have been emphasizing this for a long time. Electro mobility, for example, will not be an option for aviation for some time yet, as the necessary batteries would be too heavy to get a plane in the air', says Austrian Airlines CEO Alexis von Hoensbroech. 'I am therefore very pleased that with Compensaid we are now giving our passengers the opportunity to make their individual journey climate-friendly by using sustainable fuel.'

'We use the digital platform Compensaid to make compensation simple and integrate it seamlessly into the customer experience', says Christine Wang, Managing Director Lufthansa Innovation Hub. 'We are very pleased to win Austrian Airlines for the offer.'

Currently, sustainable fuel is three to five times more expensive than conventional kerosene. This keeps demand low and production costs high. It is therefore essential to enable more efficient production and thus lower prices in the long term by increasing demand.

Through Compensaid, there is now a second option for Austrian Airlines passengers to offset the CO2 emissions of their air travel. In addition, there is the possibility to support climate protection projects, which Austrian Airlines offers in cooperation with Climate Austria. These include projects for the use of clean energy in Austria and Gold Standard projects in Africa that sustainably avoid CO2. Passengers can also choose a mixture of both offsets and determine the respective share themselves. Further information can be found on the Austrian Airlines website.

Please address media requests to:

AUSTRIAN AIRLINES
Press Office
Telephone: +43 (0)5 1766-11231
media.relations@austrian.com
http://www.austrianairlines.ag/Press/

Disclaimer

Austrian Airlines AG published this content on 08 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 April 2021 08:55:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Companies"
05:02aCELESTIAL ASIA SECURITIES  : Notification of publication of 2020 annual report and circular dated 9 April 2021 on website (to non-registered shareholders)
PU
05:02aTELECOM PLUS  : Notification of Major Interests in Shares - 8 April 2021
PU
05:01aTRELLEBORG  : Invitation to a telephone conference regarding Trelleborg's interim report on April 22
AQ
05:01aAB VOLVO  : Invitation to the Volvo Group report on the first quarter 2021
AQ
05:01aMETSÄ BOARD CORPORATION : Managers' transactions (Saukkonen, Timo)
AQ
05:01aMETSÄ BOARD CORPORATION : Managers' transactions (Anttila, Hannu)
AQ
05:01aMETSÄ BOARD CORPORATION : Managers' transactions (Sundbäck, Veli)
AQ
05:01aMETSÄ BOARD CORPORATION : Managers' transactions (Komi, Kirsi)
AQ
05:01aFORTER  : and Adobe Collaborate to Help Magento Commerce Merchants Approve More Transactions and Deliver a Seamless Customer Experience
BU
05:01aHOCHTIEF AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
EQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Prosus sells 2% of Tencent for $14.7 billion in world's largest block trade
2BP PLC : High stakes at sea in global rush for wind power
3S&P 500 : EXCLUSIVE: Robinhood failed to disclose certain trade executions to public feed
4NIKKEI : MacBook, iPad production delayed as supply crunch hits Apple - Nikkei
5Asia shares trudge behind as S&P futures scale new peak

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ