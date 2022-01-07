Austrian Chancellor Nehammer tests positive for coronavirus

BERLIN, Jan 7 (Reuters) - Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer
has tested positive for the coronavirus, the chancellery said on
Friday, adding that he was in self-isolation and was not showing
symptoms.
"There is no need to worry, I am fine and doing well," the
chancellery quoted Nehammer as saying.
The infection apparently occurred on Wednesday evening due
to contact with a member of his security team, who tested
positive on Thursday, the chancellery said in a statement.
Nehammer, a conservative who has been vaccinated three
times, is conducting official business from home via video and
telephone conferences and will not attend any public
appointments in the next few days. Nehammer's wife and children
tested negative, the chancellery said.
The news came after Nehammer, 49, announced new measures on
Thursday designed to curb the spread of the pandemic and pressed
on with plans to make vaccinations mandatory from next month.
Austria managed to slash daily COVID-19 cases with another
lockdown between November and December last year, but the
Omicron variant is pushing the numbers up again.
(Reporting by Riham Alkousaa and Michael Shields
Editing by Hans Seidenstuecker and Jonathan Oatis)