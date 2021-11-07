Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Austrian chancellor expects tighter COVID rules to remain past Christmas -newspaper

11/07/2021 | 11:00am GMT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

ZURICH, Nov 7 (Reuters) - Austria's latest measures to tackle the spread of coronavirus will likely stay in force over Christmas and New Year, Chancellor Alexander Schallenberg was quoted as saying on Sunday, as the country posted a record number of infections.

The country reported 9,943 new infections within a 24 hour period on Saturday, surpassing the previous worst day of Nov. 13 2020 when 9,586 cases were recorded.

To stem the virus, the government said on Friday that it will bar those not fully vaccinated against COVID-19 from cafes, restaurants and hairdressers, effective Monday.

The '2G' rule, which requires proof of full vaccination or recovery, will also be in place for hotel and cinema visits or events for more than 25 people.

2G takes its name from the German words for immunised and recovered. In workplaces a 3G rule has applied since Nov. 1 which means that employees must be vaccinated, recovered or tested (geimpft, genesen, getestet).

"I am not assuming that in six weeks the situation will be such that we can take the measures back. So it will probably be a 2G Christmas," Schallenberg told Kronen Zeitung in an article published on Sunday.

"Most likely we will still have 2G for Christmas and New Year's Eve," Vice Chancellor Werner Kogler told the newspaper.

New infections on Sunday declined slightly to 8,554 according to data from the Interior Ministry. Austria, which has a population of 8.9 million people, has reported 883,887 COVID-19 cases and 11,502 deaths since the pandemic broke out last year.

(Reporting by John Revill Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky)


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
06:30aUK's Truss to visit southeast Asia to boost economic and security ties
RE
06:00aAustrian chancellor expects tighter COVID rules to remain past Christmas -newspaper
RE
06:00aTunisian central bank says technical talks with IMF have resumed
RE
05:58aRemarks by Deputy Governor Ed Sibley to the National Supervisors Forum AGM
PU
05:45aChina Oct exports beat forecasts, offer buffer to slowing domestic economy
RE
05:32aUK to roll out COVID-19 antiviral drug trial this month -Health Security Agency
RE
05:02aCredit Suisse Chairman Horta-Osorio says big investors back overhaul
RE
03:26aChina's State Grid warns of tight supply in winter, despite easing power crunch
RE
03:15aMusk polls Twitter on selling 10% of his Tesla stock
RE
02:28a90 percent first dose target reached in Auckland
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Credit Suisse Chairman Horta-Osorio says big investors back overhaul
2Musk asks Twitter followers whether he should sell 10% of Tesla stock
3Musk polls Twitter on selling 10% of his Tesla stock
4China's forex reserves rise in Oct for first time since July
5UK's Truss to visit southeast Asia to boost economic and security ties

HOT NEWS