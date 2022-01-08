Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Austrian chancellor says he has no COVID symptoms and 'doing well'

01/08/2022 | 07:33am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: EU Summit in Brussels

(Reuters) - Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer said on Saturday he was well and had no COVID-19 symptoms after testing positive for the coronavirus this week, vowing to do everything possible to prevent another nationwide lockdown.

Nehammer, a conservative who has received three vaccine shots, has been conducting official business from home via video and telephone conferences since he tested positive. [L8N2TN3J1]

"Thanks to the vaccine, thank goodness, I'm doing well," he told Austrian radio in an interview. "I don't have any symptoms."

"The studies verify that with the Omicron variant, three vaccination doses give particular protection. That's been my experience too," said Nehammer, who will not attend any public appointments in the next few days.

He was apparently infected on Wednesday following contact with a member of his security team who tested positive on Thursday, the chancellery said on Friday.

Nehammer, 49, announced new measures this week to curb the spread of the coronavirus and pressed on with plans to make vaccination mandatory from next month.

"The priority now is using the strongest possible protection measures for everyone to try to prevent a new lockdown. Because a lockdown is very burdensome for people," he said on Saturday.

Austria's interior ministry registered 7,405 new coronavirus cases on Saturday. Since the start of the pandemic, 13,844 people have died in the country after contracting the virus.

(Reporting by John Revill in Zurich; Editing by Helen Popper)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
08:31aIndia's Bharat Biotech says its Covaxin booster dose offers long term protection
RE
08:31aRussia reacts furiously to Blinken jibe over troops in Kazakhstan
RE
08:28aRussia reacts furiously to Blinken jibe over troops in Kazakhstan
RE
08:24aElections in India's most populous state to start in Feb. 10
RE
08:07aCambodia to take 'different approaches' to Myanmar crisis as ASEAN chair
RE
07:50aAid workers say Ethiopia air strike in northwest Tigray killed 56 people
RE
07:37aAt least 16 stranded snow-tourists die at Pakistan hill station
RE
07:34aU.N. launches Sudanese political process to end post-coup crisis
RE
07:33aAustrian chancellor says he has no COVID symptoms and 'doing well'
RE
07:15aKazakhstan arrests ex-security chief as it presses crackdown on protests
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Facebook parent's head of communications leaves company
2Omicron surge pushes U.S. COVID hospitalizations toward record high
3British fintech PrimaryBid close to finalising $150 million funding fro..
4Tesla raises Full Self Driving software price to $12,000 in U.S., Musk ..
5Kazakhstan arrests ex-security chief as it presses crackdown on protest..

HOT NEWS