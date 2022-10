A projection by pollster SORA for national broadcaster ORF based on a partial vote count put Van der Bellen, a 78-year-old former leader of the Greens, on 54.6% with a margin of error of 2.1 percentage points. His nearest rival was far-right Freedom Party candidate Walter Rosenkranz on 18.9%.

(Reporting by Francois Murphy; Editing by Susan Fenton)