Austrians vote in presidential elections

Polls have shown Van der Bellen on slightly more than the 50% needed to win outright in the first round. For his electoral campaign it meant the challenge was to mobilize his supporters and convince them that his victory is not assured.

Neither of the main centrist parties has fielded candidates, and senior figures from both back Van der Bellen. He faces a field of six opponents, all men, with Walter Rosenkranz of the far-right Freedom Party (FPO) his closest rival, polling at around 16%.

The Austrian president generally performs a largely ceremonial role, but also has sweeping powers that mean overseeing periods of transition and turbulence. Van der Bellen has seen more than his fair share of crises, and he built his image on having a steady hand and relaxed manner.