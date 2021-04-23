Austyn Biggers Appointed to Comic Relief US Board of Directors

New York, NY, April 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Comic Relief US today announced the appointment of executive producer Austyn Biggers to the organization’s Board of Directors. Austyn brings over 20 years of dynamic television and film production experience to the role. Austyn joins the board as Comic Relief US evolves its flagship Red Nose Day campaign into a multi-platform, omni-channel, year-round movement.

Austyn has developed over 90 projects in his career, from reality series to feature docs and live events. He is currently Head of Unscripted at Get Lifted Film Co., which is led by Emmy® and Tony® Award-winning producer Mike Jackson, EGOT recipient and award-winning producer John Legend, and CEO of Friends At Work, Ty Stiklorius. Austyn’s projects with Get Lifted Film Co. include the docu-series Atlanta's Missing and Murdered: The Lost Children (HBO), Rhythm & Flow (Netflix), 40 Years a Prisoner (HBO) and, most recently, A Crime on the Bayou set for theatrical release in June 2021. He has served as an in-house Executive Producer at MTV, LOGO, & VH1 and was Sr. Director of Development for BET Networks.

“Austyn is a talented producer and television executive who tells stories that matter, and is committed to using his platform and work to support nonprofits and the children they serve,” says Alison Moore, CEO of Comic Relief US. “His work has entertained, informed and inspired, and is a perfect match for the kind of storytelling we do around the root causes of poverty and the people and communities it impacts. He will be an incredible addition to the Comic Relief US Board.”

Austyn brings to Comic Relief US a deep commitment to social justice, racial equity and LGBTQ+ rights. He volunteers with LGBTQ+ organizations that provide a safe living environment for young queer people, and his work with Get Lifted Film Co. has focused on lifting up the voices and stories of many of the communities that are a focus of Comic Relief US’s work, towards its vision of a just world, free from poverty.

“Over Austyn’s many years of creative work, he has shown his commitment to powerful narrative and diverse stories, and I have admired the tremendous impact of his work,” said Michele Ganeless, Interim Chair of the Comic Relief US Board of Directors and former President of Comedy Central. “We are thrilled to welcome Austyn to the Board, and we know the organization will benefit from his creativity, energy and passion for our mission.”

After raising over $42M in the challenging environment of 2020, Comic Relief US is bringing Red Nose Day back again this year, supported by core partners Walgreens and NBC. For 2021 the iconic Red Nose is available digitally, driving audiences to donate and share across Instagram, Facebook and Snapchat. The campaign culminates on May 27, and will be celebrated with a Red Nose Day-themed episode of The Wall on NBC, hosted by longtime supporter Chris Hardwick.

"As a storyteller for the last 20 years, I know the power entertainment can have to affect real and lasting change. I am excited to bring my experiences to the Comic Relief US Board, and to continue to bring stories that matter to every type of screen around the world," said Austyn Biggers, new Comic Relief US Board Member. "Ambitious goals require ambitious people, and I am thrilled to be working with Alison, Richard, Michele, and the entire team of dedicated storytellers and changemakers who have made it their mission to end poverty."

Also serving on the Comic Relief US Board are: Kevin Cahill (former Chair of Comic Relief US), co-founder of Comic Relief UK and Red Nose Day Richard Curtis (writer-director and UN Sustainable Development Goals Advocate), Andy Cook (General Manager, bgC3/Bill Gates Catalyst 3), Richard Hofstetter (Partner of Frankfurt Kurnit Klein & Selz, PC), David Horne ( CFO, Mother Cabrini Health Foundation), Jacki Kelley (CEO, Americas, Dentsu Aegis Network), Alison Moore (CEO, Comic Relief US) and Yvonne Moore (Founder & Managing Director, Moore Philanthropy).

#

ABOUT COMIC RELIEF US

Comic Relief US, also known as Comic Relief, Inc., is a registered U.S. 501(c)(3) public charity, harnessing the power of entertainment to drive positive change with the vision to create a just world from poverty and help those who need it most in the U.S. and around the world. Campaigns include Red Nose Day and Hand in Hand: A Benefit for Hurricane Relief. For more information about Comic Relief US and its impact, visit www.comicrelief.org. Follow @ComicReliefUS on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.

Attachment

Brooke Wood Comic Relief US b.wood@comicrelief.org