Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Auth0 Selected as Identity Vendor of Choice for Salesforce Customer 360 Identity

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
11/17/2020 | 09:03am EST

BELLEVUE, Wash., Nov. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Auth0, the identity platform for application teams, today announced it has been selected as the identity provider to power authentication for Salesforce Customer 360 Identity, its best-in-class consumer identity and access management (CIAM) technology, providing a single, trusted identity for more streamlined user management. Salesforce Customer 360 Identity will go into a pilot phase at the end of the year and will be generally available in early 2021.

Salesforce Customer 360 Identity is one of four products that comprise Customer 360 Truth, a set of data and identity services that enables companies to build a single source of truth for relevant and lasting customer relationships. The leading CIAM, data management, customer data platform, and privacy tools available in Customer 360 Truth provide a unified customer view to maintain customer privacy, security, connect siloed data systems, and harness new digital business.

Driving the frictionless login experiences for all Customer 360 Identity users, Auth0 will provide a seamless signup to drive better conversions, the ability to scale to any size, and a single customer login across all users’ digital properties, eliminating siloed data and providing a single source of truth for IT departments.

“The need for digital transformation has reached new heights, challenging companies to deliver simple, connected, and trusted experiences online,” said, Patrick Stokes, EVP, Platform Shared Services at Salesforce. “Customer 360 Truth delivers just that. And, combined with Auth0, companies will be able to engage with their customers like never have before—authenticating millions of users quickly and securely.”

“Customer data is the cornerstone of Customer Success and hinges on the ability to have a comprehensive view of your customers,” said Nick Mehta, CEO of Gainsight. “As a customer of both Auth0 and Salesforce, I'm excited about their integration to help streamline how we access and map user data.”

Auth0’s deep developer roots and the ability to provide a superior pro-code developer experience offers a natural integration into Salesforce’s platform. Auth0’s platform provides the out-of-box experience that most customers need. Developers can easily customize their login flows via code, and also utilize the large library of integrations readily available from Auth0 Marketplace.

“Persistent challenges B2C customers face—scale, needing a holistic view of the customer, and enhanced security—are consistent across the industry, especially with the urgent speed in which companies are prioritizing their transformation efforts,” said Shiven Ramji, Chief Product Officer at Auth0. “This need is only going to accelerate as more businesses are forced to transform and we will be there every step of the way with Salesforce customers going through this process.”

In July 2020, Salesforce Ventures was the lead investor in Auth0’s $120 million Series F round, bringing Auth0’s valuation to $1.92 billion and total capital raised to more than $330 million.

About Auth0
Auth0 provides a platform to authenticate, authorize, and secure access for applications, devices, and users. Security and development teams rely on Auth0's simplicity, extensibility, and expertise to make identity work for everyone. Safeguarding more than 4.5 billion login transactions each month, Auth0 secures identities so innovators can innovate, and empowers global enterprises to deliver trusted, superior digital experiences to their customers around the world.

For more information, visit https://auth0.com or follow @auth0 on Twitter.

Media Contacts:
Global Communications
Auth0
press@auth0.com

Hannah Carroll
Matter for Auth0
auth0@matternow.com


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
09:17aBINOVI TECHNOLOGIES : Appoints Dr. Susan Barry to the Scientific Advisory Board
AQ
09:17aCOSMOS : Reports Record Third Quarter and Nine-Month Financial Results
AQ
09:17aKIOXIA's KumoScale Software Brings Faster NVMe-oF Storage to Containers
BU
09:17aNS1 : Innovation in DDI Bolsters Performance, Efficiency, and Security for Enterprise Networking
BU
09:17aSAVILLS : advises on close to a quarter of all Central London office space leased since March
PU
09:17aSNAPLOGIC : Now Available on AWS Marketplace
BU
09:17aCOVID-19 Impact & Recovery Analysis- Big Data Market 2020-2024 | Rise in the Number of Smart Cities to Boost Growth | Technavio
BU
09:17aLIGHT : Bradesco BBI 10th CEO Forum Presentation
PU
09:17aIHRDC : Introduces the Next Generation of Oil and Gas Learning
BU
09:17aMEDIGATE : Announces Clinical Security Operations Center Solution with Splunk
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1ASTRAZENECA PLC : WE CAN STOP COVID-19: Moderna vaccine success gives world more hope
2Buffett's Berkshire bets on Big Pharma, invests in four drugmakers
3Pfizer to start pilot delivery program for its COVID-19 vaccine in four U.S. states
4HSBC HOLDINGS PLC : HSBC : Key witness in Huawei CFO's arrest declines to testify in Canada court
5VOLKSWAGEN AG : VOLKSWAGEN VORZÜGE : Gets a Buy rating from Goldman Sachs

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group