Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Author Sheréa VéJauan Announces Release of Tenth Anniversary Edition of The Annual Goals Journal

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/15/2020 | 08:43am EDT

RANCHO CUCAMONGA, Calif., Oct. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Author Sheréa VéJauan is announcing the release of the tenth anniversary edition of The Annual Goals Journal: A One-Year Personal Goal Achievement System Inspiring You to Dream, Plan, And Take Immediate Action Towards your Goals. The book is available to pre-order at GoalsJournal.net, and will be available for purchase at ShereaVejauan.com and Amazon.com. 

VéJauan is co-founder of The Goal Setter's Club, a coaching organization. She's trained hundreds of people on how to achieve their goals by using her annual Goals Journal. Also, the author of eleven other books and journals, VéJauan is coach, trainer, and speaker with the John C. Maxwell Team, a certified SYMBIS facilitator, and Financial Peace Community Coordinator for Ramsey Solutions.

Fully revised and updated, the 10th Anniversary Edition includes: Monthly Goal-Setting Themes, Recommended Reading for Goal Setters and Achievers, 2021 Calendars and Weekly Goal Accountability Trackers, Step-by-step instructions on How to Create a Vision Board, Tips on How to Successfully Achieve Your 2021 Goals, Suggested Apps to Help with Your 2021 Goals, Motivational Quotes to Keep You Inspired Throughout the Year, Sheréa VéJauan's Goal-Setting Music Playlist, A Space to Write Your Success Notes, AHA! Moments, and Brilliant Ideas, and much more.

The Goals Journal was born from VéJauan's own goal-setting journey. She discovered the power of goal setting in her own life and shared it with her family in 2009. Her method is comprised of only seven simple steps: Write Down Your Goals, Create Balance, Research Resources, Recite Affirmations, Visualize Success, Establish Good Habits, and Celebrate Milestones.

The unique roadmap challenges the reader to uncover their own potential and accomplish more than they thought they could spiritually, financially, and socially - while at work, in the community, or even at home.

Media Contact: Sheréa VéJauan
Company: Realistically Speaking Publishing
Web Site: http://goalsjournal.net
Email:  256831@email4pr.com
Phone: (951) 266-9004

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/author-sherea-vejauan-announces-release-of-tenth-anniversary-edition-of-the-annual-goals-journal-301153240.html

SOURCE Sherea VeJauan

© PRNewswire 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
08:54aInterpublic Announces Leadership Succession at McCann Worldgroup
GL
08:53aSPEECH PROCESSING SOLUTIONS : Next-generation workflow solution with AI-powered speech recognition
BU
08:53aKBRA Assigns a BBB- Rating to Seaspan's Sustainability Linked Six-Year Term Loan
BU
08:51aWall Street to follow COVID-mired Europe lower
RE
08:51aTEGNA : Announces Strong Preliminary Third Quarter 2020 Results, Increases Subscription Revenue Outlook
BU
08:50aNokia's COVID detection system automatically scans for temperature, mask
RE
08:50aFORM 8.3 - AXA INVESTMENT MANAGERS :
AQ
08:50aAPELLIS PHARMACEUTICALS : COVID-19 Study Updates
PU
08:50aCANADA CARBON : Delivers Initial Order and Establishes Thermal Purification Flow Sheet for a Feasibility Level Study
PU
08:50aROLLS ROYCE : Team Tempest
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group