Authorisation of indirect acquisition

03/24/2021 | 02:15pm EDT
News story |Date: 24/03/2021| Ministry of Finance

CDP Equity S.p.A. and Intesa S.p.A. have applied for authorisation to acquire indirectly a qualifying holding in Oslo Børs ASA, Verdipapirsentralen ASA and Fish Pool ASA, through the acquisition of a stake of approximately 7,3 % and 1,3-1,5 % in Euronext N.V. and joining the group of Reference Shareholders.

The Ministry of Finance has granted authorisation pursuant to the application today as regards Oslo Børs ASA and Verdipapirsentralen ASA. Finanstilsynet will assess the application as regards Fish Pool ASA.

Disclaimer

Government of Norway published this content on 24 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 March 2021 18:14:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
