Authorisation of indirect acquisition

News story |Date: 24/03/2021| Ministry of Finance
CDP Equity S.p.A. and Intesa S.p.A. have applied for authorisation to acquire indirectly a qualifying holding in Oslo Børs ASA, Verdipapirsentralen ASA and Fish Pool ASA, through the acquisition of a stake of approximately 7,3 % and 1,3-1,5 % in Euronext N.V. and joining the group of Reference Shareholders.
The Ministry of Finance has granted authorisation pursuant to the application today as regards Oslo Børs ASA and Verdipapirsentralen ASA. Finanstilsynet will assess the application as regards Fish Pool ASA.
