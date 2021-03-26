F

BANK OF GHANA

AUTHORISED FX BROKERS BY BANK OF GHANA

Section 3.13.1 of the Ghana Interbank Forex Market Conduct rules stipulates; "local and International FX Brokers who want to operate in Ghana's forex market are required to obtain prior approval from the Bank of Ghana at the beginning of every calendar year. The Bank of Ghana shall publish a list of approved Local and International FX Brokers on its website".

In line with the above, the Bank of Ghana has given approval for the under listed FX Brokers to operate on the Ghana Interbank FX market effective March 22, 2021 to December 31, 2022.

1. ICAP FX Global

2. ICAP Plc

3. Obsidian Acherner

4. Fenics MD

5. Emerging Africa Ltd.

6. Cougar

7. Regulus

8. GFX Brokers

9. Sarpong Capital

10. Savvy Securities

The Bank of Ghana reserves the right to delist any FX broker for non-performance or non-compliance with the FX Act and the Interbank FX Market Conduct rules.

(SGD)

THE SECRETARY

19TH MARCH 2021