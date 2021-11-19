Authorities Will Analyze Progress and Challenges Related to Consolidating the Statistical Institutional Framework in Latin America and the Caribbean

Authorities and representatives of national statistics offices from the region's countries will analyze progress on and the challenges for consolidating the statistical institutional framework, as well as regional perspectives on the use of new methodologies and data sources, during the Eleventh meeting of the Statistical Conference of the Americas of the Economic Commission for Latin America and the Caribbean (ECLAC), which will be held in a hybrid format - in person and virtual - on November 23-25, 2021.

The meeting - organized by ECLAC and the Government of Colombia, through its National Administrative Department of Statistics (DANE) - will be inaugurated on Tuesday, November 23 at 10 a.m. local time in Santiago, Chile (UTC/GMT -3) by Alicia Bárcena, Executive Secretary of ECLAC; Juan Daniel Oviedo, Director-General of DANE, in his capacity as Chair of the Statistical Conference of the Americas of ECLAC; and Stefan Schweinfest, Director of the United Nations Statistics Division.

During the gathering, member States will examine the outcomes of the Conference's Biennial Programme of Regional and International Cooperation Activities 2020-2021, approve the creation of Working Groups for the 2022-2023 period, and elect the new Executive Committee of the Conference for that period.

The Statistical Conference of the Americas (SCA), a subsidiary body of ECLAC, is the main forum for discussing the development of statistics in the region. Its principal mandates include promoting the development and improvement of national statistics and their international comparability, along with international, regional and bilateral cooperation between national offices and international and regional agencies. The SCA's Executive Committee is currently chaired by Colombia and composed of Canada, Chile, Grenada, Italy, Jamaica and Mexico.

The Conference's eleventh session will include five side events addressing issues such as the challenges of measuring Foreign Direct Investment in the region; population and housing censuses in pandemic contexts; the XIX international meeting of specialists on time use and unpaid work; Caribbean activities related to measuring environmental, climate change and disasters indicators for policy decision-making; and Latin America and the Caribbean's perspectives on data governance.

The meeting will be transmitted live online via ECLAC's website, at https://live.cepal.org /CEA and via its social media accounts on Twitter (@cepal_onu) and Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/cepal.onu).

Journalists are invited to follow the meeting's debates. There will be simultaneous English-Spanish interpretation. To participate, prior registration at the following link is required:

https://eventos.cepal.org/event/63/overview

What: Eleventh meeting of the Statistical Conference of the Americas of ECLAC.

Who:

Inauguration (10:00 a.m. local time in Santiago, Chile, UTC/GMT -3:00):

Alicia Bárcena, Executive Secretary of ECLAC

Juan Daniel Oviedo, Director-General of DANE of Colombia, in his capacity as Chair of the Statistical Conference of the Americas of ECLAC

Stefan Schweinfest, Director of the United Nations Statistics Division

When: Tuesday, November 23 to Thursday, November 25, 2021; inauguration at 10 a.m. local time in Santiago, Chile (UTC/GMT -03:00) on Tuesday, November 23.

Where: Virtual connection via ECLAC's website and at https://live.cepal.org/CEA (with simultaneous English-Spanish interpretation).

Prior registration is required at https://eventos.cepal.org/event/63/overview

For queries and to arrange interviews, contact ECLAC's Public Information Unit in Santiago, Chile. Email: prensa@cepal.org; Telephone: (56) 22210 2040.