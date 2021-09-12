Authorities investigate deaths of two employees at North Carolina plant

Sept 12 (Reuters) - Authorities were investigating the
deaths of two employees at a North Carolina recycling plant
operated by Valley Proteins Inc after they were found dead on
Sunday.
"The Sheriff's Office responded to Valley Proteins, Inc
after two employees were found unresponsive. The 911 call came
in just before 1:30 p.m. this afternoon," the Cumberland County
Sheriff's Office said in a statement.
Valley Proteins collects, renders and recycles fat and bone
trimmings, meat waste and used cooking oil, according to the
company's web site.
It was not clear what led to the deaths but the Cumberland
County Sheriff's Office said that detectives were investigating.
(Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru
Editing by Robert Birsel)