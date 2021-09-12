Log in
Authorities investigate deaths of two employees at North Carolina plant

09/12/2021 | 11:44pm EDT
Sept 12 (Reuters) - Authorities were investigating the deaths of two employees at a North Carolina recycling plant operated by Valley Proteins Inc after they were found dead on Sunday.

"The Sheriff's Office responded to Valley Proteins, Inc after two employees were found unresponsive. The 911 call came in just before 1:30 p.m. this afternoon," the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office said in a statement.

Valley Proteins collects, renders and recycles fat and bone trimmings, meat waste and used cooking oil, according to the company's web site.

It was not clear what led to the deaths but the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office said that detectives were investigating.

(Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru Editing by Robert Birsel)


© Reuters 2021
