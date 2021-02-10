Authorized Foreign Exchange Services

As required by section 4(1) of the Foreign Exchange Control Act 2018, the authority to conduct foreign exchange business in Tonga is restricted only to Authorized Persons licensed by the National Reserve Bank of Tonga. Members of the public are hereby advised that the following entities are Authorized Persons licensed to deal in foreign exchange under the Foreign Exchange Control Act 2018:

License Type A (Inward & Outward Remittances)

FEXCO Tonga Limited Frank Money Transfer KlickEx Trading Limited Manatu 'Ofa Money Transfer Rowena Financial Services t/a IMEX Money Transfer T&T Money Transfer Limited 'Ave Pa'anga Pau - Tonga Development Bank Island Flexi Transfer Toumu'a Money Transfer Maka Mo'ui Trading Services & Financial Institutions Limited

License Type B (Inward Remittances Only)

Digicel Tonga Limited t/a Digicel Mobile Money Tonga Post Limited Nikua Money Transfer

License Type C (Foreign Currency Conversion Only)

Jones Travel Limited

Foreign Exchange Dealer under Banking Licenses

MoneyGram Agent - Bank of the South Pacific Friendly Island Bookshops - MoneyGram Sub Agent to BSP

LunaEva Malapo Branch - MoneyGram Sub Agent to BSP

LunaEva Nuku'alofa Branch - MoneyGram Sub Agent to BSP

The National Reserve Bank of Tonga also wishes to inform the general public that the following authorized foreign exchange dealer have ceased operation and is no longer authorized to conduct foreign exchange business:

S.A.V Money Transfer

Members of the public are encouraged to report to the National Reserve Bank of Tonga any person or business that is advertising or providing foreign exchange services but are not an authorized person or authorized foreign exchange dealers. Any person dealing with the foreign exchange without a valid license commits an offence and is liable upon conviction to a fine not exceeding $10,000 or imprisonment for a term not exceeding three years or both.

Enquiries

Financial Institutions Department

National Reserve Bank of Tonga

Fasi mo e Afi

NUKU'ALOFA

Telephone: (676) 24057

Fax: (676) 24201

Email: nrbt@reservebank.to

