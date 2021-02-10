Authorized Foreign Exchange Services

As required by section 4(1) of the Foreign Exchange Control Act 2018, the authority to conduct foreign exchange business in Tonga is restricted only to Authorized Persons licensed by the National Reserve Bank of Tonga. Members of the public are hereby advised that the following entities are Authorized Persons licensed to deal in foreign exchange under the Foreign Exchange Control Act 2018:
License Type A (Inward & Outward Remittances)
FEXCO Tonga Limited
Frank Money Transfer
KlickEx Trading Limited
Manatu 'Ofa Money Transfer
Rowena Financial Services t/a IMEX Money Transfer
T&T Money Transfer Limited
'Ave Pa'anga Pau - Tonga Development Bank
Island Flexi Transfer
Toumu'a Money Transfer
Maka Mo'ui Trading Services & Financial Institutions Limited
License Type B (Inward Remittances Only)
Digicel Tonga Limited t/a Digicel Mobile Money
Tonga Post Limited
Nikua Money Transfer
License Type C (Foreign Currency Conversion Only)
Jones Travel Limited
Foreign Exchange Dealer under Banking Licenses
MoneyGram Agent - Bank of the South Pacific
Friendly Island Bookshops - MoneyGram Sub Agent to BSP
LunaEva Malapo Branch - MoneyGram Sub Agent to BSP
LunaEva Nuku'alofa Branch - MoneyGram Sub Agent to BSP
The National Reserve Bank of Tonga also wishes to inform the general public that the following authorized foreign exchange dealer have ceased operation and is no longer authorized to conduct foreign exchange business:
S.A.V Money Transfer
Members of the public are encouraged to report to the National Reserve Bank of Tonga any person or business that is advertising or providing foreign exchange services but are not an authorized person or authorized foreign exchange dealers. Any person dealing with the foreign exchange without a valid license commits an offence and is liable upon conviction to a fine not exceeding $10,000 or imprisonment for a term not exceeding three years or both.
Enquiries
Financial Institutions Department
Telephone: (676) 24057
National Reserve Bank of Tonga
Fasi mo e Afi
NUKU'ALOFA
Fax: (676) 24201Email: nrbt@reservebank.to
