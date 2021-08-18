Auto insurance platform Hagerty to go public via $3 bln SPAC deal

Aug 18 (Reuters) - Specialty automotive insurance platform
Hagerty has agreed to go public through a merger with SPAC Aldel
Financial Inc in a deal that values it at $3.13 billion,
the companies said on Wednesday.
The deal with Aldel includes a $704 million private
investment in public equity led by insurer State Farm and
financial holding firm Markel Corp.
The merger is expected to deliver up to $820 million of
gross proceeds to the merged company, Hagerty said.
Hagerty, launched in 1984, provides insurance coverage for
collectible vehicles which are not driven daily, and offers
lower prices than standard insurers.
Special purpose acquisition companies, or SPACs, such as
Aldel use capital raised through their IPOs to take a private
company public. Aldel raised $115 million in its IPO in April.
