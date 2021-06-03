Log in
Auto1 Group changes into MDAX

06/03/2021 | 04:25pm EDT
  • No changes in DAX and TecDAX

ZUG (3 June 2021) - On Thursday, Qontigo's global index provider STOXX Ltd. announced changes to the DAX index family, which will become effective on 21 June 2021. Auto1 Group SE will be included in the MDAX and will replace Siltronic AG (moves to SDAX), based on the fast exit rule.

Changes in SDAX:

Ansprechpartner für die Medien
Allgemeiner Medienkontakt:
media@qontigo.com

Ansprechpartner für Index:
Andreas von Brevern
+49 (0) 69 211 14284

Deutsche Version >

  • Siltronic AG replaces Auto1 Group SE (crossover from MDAX)
  • Vantage Towers AG replaces Koenig & Bauer AG (fast exit rule)
  • Grenke AG replaces Corestate Capital Holding S.A. (fast entry rule)
  • Nagarro SE replaces Leoni AG (fast entry rule)

The constituents of DAX and TecDAX remain unchanged.

The next scheduled index review of the DAX index family is 3 September 2021.

DAX®, MDAX®, SDAX® and TecDAX® are registered trademarks of Qontigo Index GmbH.

Disclaimer

Qontigo GmbH published this content on 03 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 June 2021 20:24:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
