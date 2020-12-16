Log in
AutoStore Named to Food Logistics 2020 FL100+ Top Software and Technology Providers List

12/16/2020
NEDRE VATS, Norway, Dec. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Food Logistics, the only publication exclusively dedicated to covering the movement of product through the global food supply chain, has named AutoStore, the Norwegian robotics technology company, to its 2020 FL100+ Top Software and Technology Providers list.

The annual FL100+ Top Software and Technology Providers list honors leading software and technology providers that ensure a safe, efficient and reliable global food and beverage supply chain. Using revolutionary cube-based warehouse automation, AutoStore technology brings together software and hardware with human abilities and robotic speed and efficiency to create the future of warehousing in the food and beverage industry.

“We are honored to be named to the Food Logistics list of top software and technology providers,” said Karl Johan Lier, CEO of AutoStore. “This year has been challenging for many of our food and beverage customers, but we’re proud that our technology has been instrumental in helping them adapt to the change and maintain the flexibility to meet rapidly changing consumer demands. Thank you to the Food Logistics team for recognizing AutoStore and the value that our automated systems bring to the global food and beverage supply chain.”

“From fleet management to warehouse management to simply just track and trace along the cold food chain, these software and technology providers have definitely stepped it up to ensure cold food and beverage products continue moving along the line without incident,” says Marina Mayer, editor-in-chief of Food Logistics and Supply & Demand Chain Executive. “This pandemic has thrown the food industry a curveball, but many of these providers fast-tracked the development and deployment of their solutions to ensure food safety, traceability, visibility and quality assurance. So, to these winners and others in the industry working to make a difference, thank you!”

Last week, AutoStore was also honored with a Material Handling Product News 2020 Product of the Year Readers’ Choice Award for its micro-fulfillment centers in grocery, which demonstrates the company’s foothold and expertise in the food supply chain space.

To see the full list of winners, click here. For more information on AutoStore solutions, click here.

For further information, please contact:
Lars Sæbø | lars.saebo@autostoresystem.com
Suzanne Delap | suzanne.delap@autostoresystem.com

About Food Logistics
Food Logistics is published by AC Business Media, a business-to-business media company that provides targeted content and comprehensive, integrated advertising and promotion opportunities for some of the world’s most recognized B2B brands. Its diverse portfolio serves the construction, logistics, supply chain and other industries with print, digital and custom products, events and social media.

About AutoStore | www.autostoresystem.com
AutoStore, founded in 1996, is a robotics technology company that invented, and continues to pioneer, Cube Storage Automation – the densest and one of the fastest order-fulfillment solutions in existence. The company’s focus is to marry software and hardware with human abilities to create the future of order fulfillment. AutoStore is global, with more than 500 systems installed in 30 countries over a wide range of industries. All systems are designed, installed and serviced by a network of qualified system integrators – which AutoStore calls ‘partners’. The company’s headquarters is in Nedre Vats (Norway), with offices also in Oslo (Norway), in the U.S., U.K., Germany, France, Japan and South Korea.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/06052b17-a6c7-40c4-9f10-0e3f0c18490b


Primary Logo

AutoStore Recognized by Food Logistics

The annual FL100+ Top Software and Technology Providers list honors leading software and technology providers that ensure a safe, efficient and reliable global food and beverage supply chain.

© GlobeNewswire 2020
