Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Automakers accelerate drive to secure battery raw materials

04/12/2022 | 11:13am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: China-made Tesla Model 3 electric vehicles are seen at the Gigafactory of electric carmaker Tesla Inc in Shanghai

(Reuters) -A spike in demand for electric vehicles (EV) in the global markets is encouraging automakers such Tesla Inc, Volkswagen and Stellantis NV to secure raw materials needed for making batteries.

Following are some of the deals major automakers have announced with suppliers and miners:

TESLA 01-Mar-2022Core Lithium will supply up to 110,000 dry metric tonnes of Spodumene concentrate, a chief source of lithium, over four years, starting in the second half of 2023, from an Australian project.

01-Nov-2021

China's Ganfeng Lithium Co will supply battery-grade lithium for three years starting 2022. Volumes were not disclosed. Ganfeng is the third largest lithium supplier in the world. 22-July-2021 Australia's BHP Group will supply nickel from BHP's plants in Western Australia. Quantities, timing not disclosed.

VOLKSWAGEN

08-Dec-2021

Vulcan Energy Resources will provide lithium hydroxide for five years starting in 2026. Vulcan extracts lithium from geothermal sources in Germany's Upper Rhine Valley region.

08-Dec-2021 Belgian chemical firm Umicore will supply cathode materials for VW European battery cell factories under a joint venture with the carmaker. It will start production in 2025 with 20 gigawatt hours (GWh) for VW's plant in Salzgitter, Germany.

STELLANTIS NV

29-Nov-2021Preliminary deal with Vulcan Energy Resources for lithium produced using geothermal energy from Germany. Over five years starting in 2026, Vulcan will supply between 81,000 and 99,000 tonnes of battery-grade lithium hydroxide.

RENAULT SA 21-Nov-2021

Vulcan Energy Resources will supply 26,000 to 32,000 metric tonnes of battery-grade lithium chemicals for initial six-year starting 2026. 08-Oct-2021

MoU with Terrafame, a Finnish nickel and cobalt miner, to supply nickel sulphate. Quantities and timeline not disclosed. (t.ly/iRZm)

TOYOTA MOTOR CORP

04-Oct-2021

BHP Group Ltd will supply nickel sulphate from Western Australia to a battery-making joint venture between Toyota Motor and Panasonic. Details were not disclosed.

GENERAL MOTORS

12-April-2022

Miner Glencore PLC will supply cobalt, secured from its Murrin Murrin operation in Australia, to be used in GM's Ultium battery cathodes, which powers the Chevrolet Silverado EV, GMC Hummer EV and Cadillac Lyriq vehicles. Details were not disclosed.

02-Jul-2021

GM will make a "multimillion-dollar investment" in and help develop Controlled Thermal Resources (CTR) Ltd's Hell's Kitchen geothermal brine project near California's Salton Sea. The project could be producing 60,000 tonnes of lithium - enough to make roughly 6 million EVs - by mid-2024.

FORD

11-Apr-2022

Ford will buy lithium from a Lake Resources NL facility in Argentina. The carmaker aims to purchase 25,000 tonnes annually of the white metal from Lake's Kachi project in northern Argentina.

22-Sept-2021

Partners with startup Redwood Materials to form a "closed loop" or circular supply chain for electric vehicle batteries, from raw materials to recycling.

(Reporting by Nilanjana Basu, Yuvraj Malik and Kannaki Deka in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli and Sriraj Kalluvila)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BHP GROUP LIMITED 0.08% 51.72 Delayed Quote.24.53%
EURO / ARGENTINE PESO (EUR/ARS) 0.16% 122.5619 Delayed Quote.4.58%
GANFENG LITHIUM CO., LTD. -9.44% 112 End-of-day quote.-21.60%
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY 0.11% 40.41 Delayed Quote.-31.21%
PANASONIC CORPORATION -0.93% 1119 Delayed Quote.-10.71%
RENAULT -0.02% 22.19 Real-time Quote.-27.37%
STELLANTIS N.V. -0.29% 13.88 Real-time Quote.-16.54%
STELLANTIS N.V. -0.16% 13.896 Delayed Quote.-16.56%
TESLA, INC. 2.34% 999.47 Delayed Quote.-7.65%
TOYOTA INDUSTRIES CORPORATION -2.60% 7480 Delayed Quote.-16.43%
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION -1.52% 2069.5 Delayed Quote.-0.19%
UMICORE 1.98% 38.03 Real-time Quote.4.31%
VOLKSWAGEN AG -0.75% 150.54 Delayed Quote.-14.54%
VULCAN ENERGY RESOURCES LIMITED -1.33% 8.89 Delayed Quote.-13.37%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
11:13aAutomakers accelerate drive to secure battery raw materials
RE
11:12aOmicron sub-variant BA.2 makes up 85.9% of COVID variants in U.S. - CDC
RE
11:11aMultiple people shot in New York subway station, 13 injured
RE
11:08aSpotify rebrands live audio streaming service
RE
11:08aART AND CULTURE 3.0 : opportunity or speculation?
11:05aEU plans to counter Russia with food diplomacy in North Africa, Balkans
RE
11:05aEU plans to counter Russia with food diplomacy in North Africa, Balkans
RE
11:04aFACTBOX-RESTRICTIONS VS PROTECTIONS : How states are taking sides on abortion
RE
10:56aOklahoma governor signs near-total abortion ban that threatens prison for providers
RE
10:55aPutin says peace talks with Ukraine are at dead end, goads the West
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Nokia to exit the Russian market, no impact to financial outlook
2Fed to raise rates aggressively in coming months, say economists- Reute..
3Stocks wobble, bond bashing alive and kicking as U.S. CPI looms
4Construction chemicals maker Sika posts 20% jump in first-quarter sales
5Meta to start testing money-making tools for its metaverse

HOT NEWS