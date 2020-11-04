Automatic Baby Swing Market to Grow by USD 28.09 Million in 2020, Artsana Spa and Baby Trend Inc. Emerge as Key Contributors to Growth | Technavio

Technavio has been monitoring the automatic baby swing market and it is poised to grow by USD 28.09 million during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of almost 1% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. Download a Free Sample Report on COVID-19

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Automatic Baby Swing Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Impact of COVID-19

The COVID-19 pandemic continues to transform the growth of various industries. However, the immediate impact of the outbreak is varied. While a few industries will register a drop in demand, numerous others will continue to remain unscathed and show promising growth opportunities. COVID-19 will have a Low impact on the automatic baby swing market. The market growth in 2020 is likely to Decrease compared to the market growth in 2019.

Frequently Asked Questions-

Based on segmentation by product, which is the leading segment in the market?

The full-sized automatic baby swings are expected to be the leading segment based on product in the global market during the forecast period.

What are the major trends in the market?

Growing emphasis on convenience is one of the major trends in the market.

At what rate is the market projected to grow?

Growing at a CAGR of almost 1%, the incremental growth of the market is anticipated to be USD 28.09 million.

Who are the top players in the market?

Artsana Spa, Baby Trend Inc., BREVI MILANO Spa, Inglesina USA Inc., Joie International Co. Ltd., Kids II Inc., Mattel Inc., Newell Brands Inc., Nuna International BV, and Thorley Industries LLC. are some of the major market participants.

What are the key market drivers and challenges?

The growing number of working parents is one of the major factors driving the market. However, the perceived and associated risk of baby fall and baby death restrains the market growth.

How big is the Europe market?

The Europe region will contribute 39% of market growth.

The market is concentrated, and the degree of concentration will accelerate during the forecast period. Artsana Spa, Baby Trend Inc., BREVI MILANO Spa, Inglesina USA Inc., Joie International Co. Ltd., Kids II Inc., Mattel Inc., Newell Brands Inc., Nuna International BV, and Thorley Industries LLC are some of the major market participants. The growing number of working parents will offer immense growth opportunities. In a bid to help players strengthen their market foothold, this automatic baby swing market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the leading market vendors. The report also empowers industry honchos with information on the competitive landscape and insights into the different product offerings offered by various companies.

Technavio's custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations. This customized report will also help clients keep up with new product launches in direct & indirect COVID-19 related markets, upcoming vaccines and pipeline analysis, and significant developments in vendor operations and government regulations.

Automatic Baby Swing Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Automatic Baby Swing Market is segmented as below:

Product Full-sized Automatic Baby Swing Portable Automatic Baby Swing

Geography Europe North America APAC South America MEA

Distribution channel Offline Online



Automatic Baby Swing Market 2020-2024: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The automatic baby swing market report covers the following areas:

Automatic Baby Swing Market Size

Automatic Baby Swing Market Trends

Automatic Baby Swing Market Analysis

This study identifies the growing emphasis on convenience as one of the prime reasons driving the automatic baby swing market growth during the next few years.

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio’s in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

Automatic Baby Swing Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist automatic baby swing market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the automatic baby swing market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the automatic baby swing market

Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of automatic baby swing market vendors

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments

Comparison by Product

Full-sized automatic baby swing - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Portable automatic baby swing - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Product

Market Segmentation by Distribution channel

Market segments

Comparison by Distribution channel

Offline - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Online - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Distribution channel

Customer Landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Artsana Spa

Baby Trend Inc.

BREVI MILANO Spa

Inglesina USA Inc.

Joie International Co. Ltd.

Kids II Inc.

Mattel Inc.

Newell Brands Inc.

Nuna International BV

Thorley Industries LLC

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

