Automatic Baby Swing Market to Grow by USD 28.09 Million in 2020, Artsana Spa and Baby Trend Inc. Emerge as Key Contributors to Growth | Technavio

Technavio has been monitoring the automatic baby swing market and it is poised to grow by USD 28.09 million during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of almost 1% during the forecast period.
Impact of COVID-19
The COVID-19 pandemic continues to transform the growth of various industries. However, the immediate impact of the outbreak is varied. While a few industries will register a drop in demand, numerous others will continue to remain unscathed and show promising growth opportunities. COVID-19 will have a Low impact on the automatic baby swing market. The market growth in 2020 is likely to Decrease compared to the market growth in 2019.
Frequently Asked Questions-
-
Based on segmentation by product, which is the leading segment in the market?
-
The full-sized automatic baby swings are expected to be the leading segment based on product in the global market during the forecast period.
-
What are the major trends in the market?
-
Growing emphasis on convenience is one of the major trends in the market.
-
At what rate is the market projected to grow?
-
Growing at a CAGR of almost 1%, the incremental growth of the market is anticipated to be USD 28.09 million.
-
Who are the top players in the market?
-
Artsana Spa, Baby Trend Inc., BREVI MILANO Spa, Inglesina USA Inc., Joie International Co. Ltd., Kids II Inc., Mattel Inc., Newell Brands Inc., Nuna International BV, and Thorley Industries LLC. are some of the major market participants.
-
What are the key market drivers and challenges?
-
The growing number of working parents is one of the major factors driving the market. However, the perceived and associated risk of baby fall and baby death restrains the market growth.
-
How big is the Europe market?
-
The Europe region will contribute 39% of market growth.
The market is concentrated, and the degree of concentration will accelerate during the forecast period. Artsana Spa, Baby Trend Inc., BREVI MILANO Spa, Inglesina USA Inc., Joie International Co. Ltd., Kids II Inc., Mattel Inc., Newell Brands Inc., Nuna International BV, and Thorley Industries LLC are some of the major market participants. The growing number of working parents will offer immense growth opportunities. In a bid to help players strengthen their market foothold, this automatic baby swing market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the leading market vendors. The report also empowers industry honchos with information on the competitive landscape and insights into the different product offerings offered by various companies.
Technavio's custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations. This customized report will also help clients keep up with new product launches in direct & indirect COVID-19 related markets, upcoming vaccines and pipeline analysis, and significant developments in vendor operations and government regulations.
Automatic Baby Swing Market 2020-2024: Segmentation
Automatic Baby Swing Market is segmented as below:
-
Product
-
Full-sized Automatic Baby Swing
-
Portable Automatic Baby Swing
-
Geography
-
Europe
-
North America
-
APAC
-
South America
-
MEA
-
Distribution channel
Automatic Baby Swing Market 2020-2024: Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The automatic baby swing market report covers the following areas:
-
Automatic Baby Swing Market Size
-
Automatic Baby Swing Market Trends
-
Automatic Baby Swing Market Analysis
This study identifies the growing emphasis on convenience as one of the prime reasons driving the automatic baby swing market growth during the next few years.
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio’s in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
Automatic Baby Swing Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights
-
CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
-
Detailed information on factors that will assist automatic baby swing market growth during the next five years
-
Estimation of the automatic baby swing market size and its contribution to the parent market
-
Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
-
The growth of the automatic baby swing market
-
Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
-
Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of automatic baby swing market vendors
